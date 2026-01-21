Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, January 21, 2026: Persistent Systems and DCM Shriram Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday

After delivering two blockbuster instalments of the KGF franchise in 2018 and 2022, ‘Rocking Star’ Yash is gearing up for a grand return to the big screen with the upcoming gangster film Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups. The movie is directed by acclaimed filmmaker Geetu Mohandas. The past few weeks have been especially exciting for fans eagerly waiting for updates on the film, as the makers unveiled character posters and also dropped an action-packed teaser from the movie. 'Toxic' Teaser: Yash Impresses As Intense and Enigmatic Raya, Complete With Action and Intimacy in Geetu Mohandas-Directed Film (Watch Video).

The Yash starrer hints at a dark, edgy, and gothic crime world, and fans can’t wait to learn more about the film. Here’s everything you need to know about Toxic!

‘Toxic’ Cast

The past few weeks saw the makers of Toxic reveal character posters of the actors starring in the film. These posters introduced Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, and Rukmini Vasanth. Fans are eagerly waiting to see these characters come alive on screen.

Kiara Advani As Nadia in ‘Toxic’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yash (@thenameisyash)

The movie also features Akshay Oberoi and Amit Tiwari in key roles. If reports are to be believed, Malayalam star Tovino Thomas is also a part of the film. Toxic is bankrolled by Venkat K Narayana and Yash under the banners of KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, respectively. Hollywood action director JJ Perry has handled a portion of the film’s action sequences.

‘Toxic’ Plot

The upcoming film Toxic, starring Yash, is set to delve into the dark side of Goa’s coastal landscape, shifting the focus from the state’s famous beaches to its dangerous criminal underworld. Unlike the typical portrayal of Goa as a serene tourist destination, the film centres on a powerful drug cartel and the high-stakes life of a gangster operating within the region's hidden illicit networks.

‘Toxic’ Teaser

The teaser for Toxic was released on January 8, 2026, coinciding with Yash’s 40th birthday. The nearly three-minute glimpse opens in a cemetery with a funeral scene, where a man who appears to be a gang leader is surrounded by his men as he buries his son. The focus then shifts to the sudden arrival of someone in a car, disrupting the service, as the gang attacks the person inside the vehicle.

The clip also features an intimate moment inside the car between Yash and Brazilian actress Beatriz Taufenbach, which quickly became a hot topic of discussion on social media.

Watch the Teaser of ‘Toxic’:

‘Toxic’ Budget

Toxic is one of the most awaited releases in Indian cinema in 2026. If reports are to be believed, the film is being made on a grand scale with a budget of around INR 200 crore. However, the makers have not officially confirmed these details so far.

‘Toxic’ Censor Update

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) is yet to issue a certificate for Toxic. However, based on the teaser, the film is expected to receive an ‘A’ certification. Fact Check: Is Ranveer Singh’s ‘Dhurandhar 2’ Postponed To Avoid Box Office Clash With Yash’s ‘Toxic’? Truth Behind Viral Release Date Posts on X.

‘Toxic’ Release Date

Yash's Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups will arrive in the theatres on March 19, 2026, coinciding with the Ugadi celebrations. The movie will face a direct clash at the box office with Aditya Dhar's spy thriller sequel Dhurandhar 2, starring Ranveer Singh.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Instagram account of KVN Productions). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 21, 2026 07:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).