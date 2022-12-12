RRR is truly on an awards rampage when it comes to Hollywood. The Western critics and a few filmmakers are going gaga over SS Rajamouli's magnum opus, released earlier this year, and they are backing their praises by sending a plethora of nominations and awards for the movie. Apart from that, SS Rajamouli has also been at the centre of spotlight at many film fests, while the delightfully choreographed "Naattu Naattu" song is being requested to be performed by many to be performed at the upcoming Oscars 2023 ceremony by its lead stars, Ram Charan and Jr NTR. New York Film Critics Awards 2022: SS Rajamouli's RRR Among Top 10 Films of 2022; The Banshees of Inisherin Adjudged Best Picture.

While India did miss a huge opportunity to score a Oscar nomination (for Best International feature) by choosing Pan Nalin's Chhello Show aka The Last Film Show over RRR as their official selection, the SS Rajamouli film has been making its stronghold over other categories, including even Best Picture and Best Director, well... 'stronger' by getting massive wins in other award ceremonies, including the ones given by Hollywood critics' circles.

In this special feature, let's look at all the international awards RRR has won till now:

Hollywood Critics Association 2023 - Spotlight Award

Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Films, USA 2022 - Best International Film

Atlanta Film Critics Circle 2022 - Best International Film

Top 10 Films

Boston Society of Film Critics Awards 2022 - Best Original Score (MM Keeravani)

Film Club's The Lost Weekend 2022 - Lost Weekend Audience Favorite Film

Best Film

LA Film Critics Awards 2022 - Best Music (MM Keeravani)

Best Director - First Runner-Up (SS Rajamouli)

National Board of Review, USA 2022 - Included in Their Top Ten Films

New York Film Critics Circle Awards 2022 - Best Director (SS Rajamouli)

New York Film Critics Online Awards 2022 - Top 10 Films of 2022

Philadelphia Film Festival 2022 - Narrative Audience Award (Honourable Mention)

Sunset Film Circle Awards 2022 - Best International Feature

There are quite a few other award ceremonies where RRR has been garnering nominations, like the Satellite Awards. We will update this list as and when those awards are announced.

