The New York Film Awards shared its top 10 films of 2022 and SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR too is included in it. The Best Picture award has been given away to The Banshees of Inisherin. Take a look at the top 10 films of this year shared by NYFCO. SS Rajamouli’s RRR Wins Best International Picture at 2022 Atlanta Film Critics Circle Awards.

The Banshees of Inisherin Wins Best Picture

The winner for BEST PICTURE of 2022 is THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN from @searchlightpics pic.twitter.com/0tPQzyIdUL — NYFilmCriticsOnline (@NYFCOOfficial) December 11, 2022

Top 10 Films Of 2022

