Samantha Akkineni is busy enjoying her Maldives holidays these days and her pictures from which are making us go green with envy. The popular South face has managed to join the list of Bollywood celebs who are currently holidaying in that country and whose pictures are all over the internet. From Tara Sutaria to Rakul Preet Singh, Neha Dhupia and others, Bollywood fraternity is currently having a blast in the Maldives and we are busy covering their happy pictures.

Samantha took to her social media account to share clicks from her new holiday album and those are the ones to die for. From cycling on her beautiful holiday property to going for scuba diving and relishing her luxury stay, Samantha's holiday album is filled with all the beautiful clicks that one can ever imagine. Her holiday wardrobe is filled with all the flowy silhouettes like maxi dresses and pastel separates. One look at her pictures and you'd start craving for a holiday badly.

A Blissful Walk

A View to Die For

Some Happy Memories

Cycling During Holiday, 'Cos Why Not?

Holiday Wardrobe

Don't Mind Staying Here!

Scuba Diving, Anyone?

Samantha was in the Maldives celebrating hubby Naga Chaitanya's birthday. The actor celebrates his birthday on November 23 and the duo was in the country to celebrate the occasion. The couple will soon return to India and get back to their working schedules. Until then, let's keep admiring her new clicks.

