Hyderabad, November 23: Nagarjuna showered his son Naga Chaitanya with love as he turned a year older on Sunday. Sharing the first look poster of Naga Chaitanya's next, "Vrushakarma" on social media, he wished him a fantastic year ahead.

Nagarjuna penned on his X (Earlier known as Twitter) timeline, "Dear @chay_akkineni wishing you a fantastic year ahead and happy happy returns of this day… Sending you all my love!! Godspeed with #VRUSHAKARMA. (sic)" Naga Chaitanya's better half, Sobhita Dhulipala, also wished her 'lover' a happy birthday with a special post. Nagarjuna Birthday: From ‘Shiva’ to ‘Shirdi Sai’ - 5 Best Roles That Highlight Actor's Versatility in Indian Cinema.

Nagarjuna Drops First Look of ‘Vrushakarma’ on Naga Chaitanya's Birthday

Dear @chay_akkineni wishing you a fantastic year ahead and happy happy returns of this day… Sending you all my love!!❤️💐 Godspeed with #VRUSHAKARMA pic.twitter.com/vAs8G29lUf — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) November 23, 2025

The 'Made in Heaven' actress took to her official Instagram account and posted a love-struck picture with hubby Naga Chaitanya. The photo, which might be from one of the couple's holidays, had Naga Chaitanya adorably zipping Shobita's Jacket in the middle of the street. "Happy birthday lover @chayakkineni (sic)", Sobhita penned the caption.

Naga Chaitanya reacted to the post with a red heart emoji, which he shared in the comment section. Celebrating Naga Chaitanya's special day, the makers of his next, previously named "#NC24", shared the title and first look poster from the drama. The Karthik Dandu's directorial has been named "Vrushakarma". ‘Thandel’ Success Party: Naga Chaitanya Makes Wife Sobhita Dhulipala Blush After He Calls Her ‘Bujji Thalli’ at the Event in Hyderabad (Watch Video).

Sobhita Dhulipala Extends Wishes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sobhita Dhulipala (@sobhitad)

Sending birthday wishes to Naga Chaitanya, Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu unveiled the title and first look poster of the movie on social media with a post that read, "Wishing you a very HapWispy Birthday @chay_akkineni. #VrushaKarma looks super solid… looking forward to this. (sic)."

Naga Chaitanya can be seen sporting a fierce and raw avatar in his next with a toned physique and tense expression. The protagonist is in the middle of a fight, standing against the backdrop of a celestial eclipse with broken structures. Meenakshi Chowdhury has been roped in as the leading lady for "Vrushakarma", along with 'Laapataa Ladies' fame Sparsh Srivastava, doing a critical role.

