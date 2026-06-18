Samantha Ruth Prabhu Opens Up About Taking Husband Raj Nidimoru’s Advice on Almost Everything, Even Social Media Posts

South Indian superstar Samantha Ruth Prabhu, aged 39, recently offered a candid glimpse into her marital life with filmmaker Raj Nidimoru, revealing the profound influence her husband has on her decision-making process. The actress, currently in the spotlight for her role and co-production in the upcoming film Maa Inti Bangaaram, shared that she listens to Nidimoru "99% of time" when making important choices, crediting his unique perspective for keeping her grounded amidst the entertainment industry's demands. Samantha Meets Tamil Nadu CM, Says ‘I’ve Always Felt That Vijay Sir Was Never Meant To Be Just a Hero on Screen’ (See Post).

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Says She Listens to Her Husband 99 Per cent of the Time

During a recent interview, Samantha elaborated on the dynamics of her marriage, emphasising a collaborative approach to both personal and professional matters. "He has such a real perspective on things even though he is in this industry, which kind of alienates you and kind of puts you in a bubble," Samantha stated, adding that she loves to "bounce off every decision" with him. This collaborative spirit extends even to seemingly minor details, with the actress confessing that discussing "something as simple as posting on Instagram" is a routine part of their relationship.

Raj Nidimoru, one half of the acclaimed filmmaking duo Raj & DK, provides a balanced and practical viewpoint that Samantha finds invaluable. This candid admission highlights a deep level of trust and partnership within their marriage.

A Union Forged in Love and Collaboration

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru tied the knot on December 1, 2025, in a private ceremony held at the Linga Bhairavi Devi temple within the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore. The wedding, attended by close friends and family, marked a new chapter for the actress, who was previously married to actor Naga Chaitanya from 2017 to 2021. Raj Nidimoru was previously married to Shhyamali De from 2015, and they divorced in 2022.

Their professional relationship blossomed into romance after their collaboration on The Family Man Season 2 (2021), where Samantha played a pivotal role. They later worked together on Citadel: Honey Bunny (2024). Their current joint venture, Maa Inti Bangaaram (released on June 19, 2026), showcases their synergy, with Samantha not only starring but also co-producing under her banner Tralala Moving Pictures. Raj Nidimoru and Himank Duvvuru are also associated as co-producers, and the film is directed by BV Nandini Reddy. The Telugu film, also released in Tamil as Engal Thangam, features a cast including Diganth Manchale, Gulshan Devaiah, and Gautami. ‘Maa Inti Bangaram’ Trailer: Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Imperfect Daughter-in-Law Avatar Knows No Limits When Family Is at Stake (Watch Video).

Samantha's transparency about her marriage underscores her journey of rebuilding trust and finding joy after her past experiences. Her willingness to share such personal insights resonates deeply with fans, offering a relatable perspective on navigating life, love, and career in the public eye.

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