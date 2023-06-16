Tollywood actor Kabir Duhan Singh, who has made his mark acting in various Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada films such as Jil, Kick, Action and most recently in the films Shakuntalam and Kazbaa is tying the knot with his partner, Seema Chalal. The actor, who possesses a diverse filmography, is best known for being an iconic villain having acted as an antagonist in several South Indian films. Shakunthalam: Kabir Duhan Singh to Play the Role of King Asura in Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Magnum Opus.

Kabir's bride Seema Chalal is a mathematics teacher who hails from Haryana. Kabir said: "When I met Seema, I realised that she would be the best life partner and would understand me and my family. She comes from a very simple family where no one belongs to the film industry. I have always wanted a non-industry life partner. I am thankful to God and my parents. I am excited and looking forward to this." Pehlwaan Baddie Kabir Duhan Singh Lost Eight Kilos in Three Months for His Role in Kichcha Sudeep’s Sports Drama

An intimate function, the wedding ceremony will take place on June 23, in a 5-star hotel in Delhi, and will be held in the presence of close family and industry friends.

