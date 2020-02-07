Thalapathy Vijay Income Tax Raid Controversy: Kollywood Superstar Joins the Sets of Master in Neyveli?

Thalapathy Vijay (Photo Credits: Facebook)

It came as shock to all fans of Thalapathy Vijay when it was learned that the shooting of Master has been stopped and a raid happened on the sets of the film. Not only that, the income tax department officials even questioned the Kollywood superstar who was busy shooting for the upcoming flick, and later took him to Chennai. On February 6, an official statement was released by the income tax department in which (without mentioning names) it was stated, “the Income Tax Department conducted a search in the case of 4 major players in the Film Industry including a Producer, a prominent Actor, his Distributor and Financier based in Tamil Nadu.” Thalapathy Vijay Income Tax Raid: IT Department Releases Statement Confirming Recovery of Rs 77 Crore From Bigil Financier.

When the news of such an income tax raid splashed across social media platforms, fans came out in support of Thalapathy Vijay using the hashtag, ‘We Stand With Vijay Anna’, and also stated that raids are being carried out to harass the actor. Talking about the shooting schedule that was halted, it is now reported that Vijay is back on the sets of Master in Neyveli. Although the search is still been carried out, the makers resumed the shoot of Master yesterday, reports Pudiya Thalaimurai. Thalapathy Vijay IT Raid Controversy: Rs 65 Crore Reportedly Recovered from Bigil Actor’s Financer, Producer Anbu Chezhiyan.

Around Rs 77 crore unaccounted cash was recovered from the hideouts of Bigil financier, as per the statement release by the income tax officials. Talking about Master, the film also features Malavika Mohanan and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead.