Thalapathy Vijay Income Tax Raid: IT Department Releases Statement Confirming Recovery of Rs 77 Crore From Bigil Financier

Thalapathy Vijay in Bigil (Photo Credit: twitter)

Thalapathy Vijay, who was last seen in the blockbuster Bigil, has found himself in the middle of a huge controversy. The actor is one of the four personalities involved in the film, on whose house and other properties, the Income Tax Department has carried out raids. As per a report in the ANI, Rs 65 crore unaccounted cash had been reportedly recovered from the actor’s financer, producer Anbu Chezhiyan. However, as per the recently released statement by the IT department, they have recovered more cash, while also confirming that there could be concealment of about Rs 300 crore! Thalapathy Vijay Fans Trend #WeStandWithVIJAYAnna After The Master Actor Gets Pulled In IT Raid Controversy

In the statement, without taking any names, the department confirms carrying out raids in the 38 properties of four major players in the film industry, which includes a producer, a prominent actor, his distributor and a financier, all of whom are tied by a Rs 300 crore box office hit. The statement further states that Rs 77 crore unaccounted cash has been recovered from the hideouts of the financier. The officials have also unearthed evidence that there could be concealment of properties worth Rs 300 crore. Thalapathy Vijay IT Raid Controversy: Rs 65 Crore Reportedly Recovered from Bigil Actor’s Financer, Producer Anbu Chezhiyan.

Read the statement below:

IT press release on the recent raid in various places of people involved in #Bigil which grossed around 300cr pic.twitter.com/Pk5eOaKEYE — Rajasekar (@sekartweets) February 6, 2020

As for Vijay's involvement, the statement adds, "In the context of the issues of the prominent actor, it is stated that his investment in the immovable properties and remuneration received from the said Producer for acting in the film is the subject matter of investigation in the present search. Searches in some of the properties are still continuing."

Fans of Vijay are alleging that IT raids are being purposely carried out to harass the actor, who harbours political ambitions. Watch this space for more updates on the story.