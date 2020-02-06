Thalapathy Vijay IT Raid Controversy: Rs 65 Crore Reportedly Recovered from Bigil Actor’s Financer, Producer Anbu Chezhiyan

Bigil Actor Vijay IT Raid Controversy (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Thalapathy Vijay, as the Kollywood actor is fondly called by fans across the globe, has been questioned in connection to tax evasion case. On February 5, reports of income tax officials raiding the sets of the actor’s upcoming flick Master had hit the internet. It happened at Neyveli coal mines, where the shooting of Master was going on. The actor was reportedly questioned by the income tax officials pertaining to his last film, Bigil. As per the latest updates, Rs 65 crore has been reportedly recovered from the actor’s financer, producer Anbu Chezhiyan. Thalapathy Vijay Questioned by Income Tax Officers on the Sets of Master?

As per sources, “Money recovered from the financer of Tamil actor Vijay during Income Tax Department raids,” reports ANI. The agency also reported, “Income Tax Department is conducting raids & surveys at the properties of Tamil actor Vijay and producer Anbu Chezhiyan. Around 38 premises have been covered in the raid and Rs 65 crores have been recovered.” Thalapathy Vijay Fans Trend #WeStandWithVijay After The Master Actor Gets Pulled In IT Raid Controversy.

Here’s The Update:

Sources: Money recovered from the financer of Tamil actor Vijay during Income Tax Department raids. https://t.co/IBIl5mouYl pic.twitter.com/tbOIX76X3I — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2020

The sports drama Bigil was produced under the banner of AGS Cinemas. The film directed by Atlee, grossed Rs 300 crore worldwide. As per a report in The News Minute, the income tax department conducted searches in more than 20 locations related to the AGS Group. Searches related to Chezhiyan’s properties has reportedly being going on since yesterday morning. Sources from the income tax team revealed to the portal that enquiry is related to Thalapathy Vijay income that he earned for Bigil and also the profits made by the film.