The landscape for Formula 1 broadcasting in India remains settled as the 2026 season approaches, following a landmark multi-year agreement established in early 2024. For the third consecutive year, FanCode holds the exclusive rights to stream every session of the world's premier motorsport category. This digital-first approach ensures that fans across the subcontinent can access all 24 races on the 2026 calendar, including practice sessions, qualifying, and sprint races, through a single dedicated platform.

Where to Watch F1 2026 Live Streaming Online and TV Channel in India?

Following a successful partnership extension, FanCode remains the exclusive streaming home for Formula 1 in India until at least 2028. Supporters can purchase a Season Pass for approximately INR 899, which covers the entire 24-race schedule. For fans seeking a more technical experience, F1 TV Pro subscriptions are also sold through the FanCode platform, providing the Pit Lane view and multi-screen options.

Global and Regional Broadcasters

For fans in other regions, F1 TV Pro remains the go-to direct-to-consumer service in over 180 countries where local exclusive deals do not prohibit it. In Australia, Fox Sports and the Kayo Sports streaming service carry every race live, while DAZN remains the exclusive home for F1 in Spain, featuring the debut of the Madrid street circuit later this September.

However, the most significant change in F1 broadcasting for 2026 occurs in the United States, where Apple TV has replaced ESPN as the exclusive rights holder. In the United Kingdom, Sky Sports remains the primary destination for Formula 1 enthusiasts.

F1 2026 Season Overview

The F1 2026 season is set to be one of the most significant in the sport's history, featuring a record 24-race schedule and the introduction of new power unit regulations. The season officially begins with the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne on 8 March 2026.

Other highlights on the calendar include the return of the Chinese Grand Prix, the night races in Singapore and Las Vegas, and the traditional European leg featuring Silverstone, Spa-Francorchamps, and Monza. All sessions across these venues will be available live on the platforms mentioned above.

