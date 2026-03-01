Tamil cinema superstar and professional racer Ajith Kumar is currently among thousands of travellers grounded in the United Arab Emirates following a sudden shutdown of regional airspace. The disruption comes in the wake of escalating military tensions between Israel and Iran, which led to the suspension of international flights across several Gulf nations on Sunday. US-Israel Attack on Iran: Telugu Actor Vishnu Manchu Witnesses Missile Strikes in Dubai, Posts Video; Know About the Conflict.

The actor, who has been based in Dubai to pursue his international racing career, was reportedly scheduled to return to India when the conflict triggered widespread cancellations at major transit hubs, including Dubai International and Abu Dhabi airports.

Ajith Kumar’s Manager Confirms His Safety

To address growing concerns from fans on social media, Ajith’s long-time manager, Suresh Chandra, issued a formal statement confirming that the actor is "safe and sound."

While speaking to Zoom, Chandra clarified that while the actor’s travel plans were interrupted, he is currently under no immediate risk.

"He was supposed to leave yesterday, but had to return from the airport. He is now safe in Dubai," Chandra stated.

The manager further emphasised that the actor is in good health and will remain in the city until flight operations stabilise and it is deemed safe to travel back to Chennai.

The travel chaos follows reported strikes and a subsequent closure of airspace over the UAE and surrounding regions. Major carriers, including Emirates, Etihad, and flydubai, have suspended services through at least Monday afternoon, March 2, as authorities monitor the security situation.

Ajith is not the only high-profile Indian figure affected; reports indicate that several other citizens, including badminton star PV Sindhu, actor Esha Gupta and Sonal Chauhan have also faced difficulties due to the sudden grounding of flights in the region.

Ajith Kumar’s Racing Commitments in the UAE

Ajith has been spending a significant amount of time in the Middle East recently, focusing on his professional racing outfit, Ajith Kumar Racing. He has been training rigorously in Abu Dhabi for upcoming international events following a successful performance at the 2025 24H Dubai endurance race earlier this year.

The actor has previously spoken about his move to Dubai, citing the city’s world-class motorsport infrastructure as a primary reason for his residency. US-Israel Attack on Iran: Esha Gupta, Sonal Chauhan and Shardul Pandit Share Safety Updates About Their Safety From Dubai (View Posts).

Ajith Kumar’s Upcoming Projects

On the professional front, Ajith was last seen in the film Good Bad Ugly. Fans are currently awaiting updates on his 64th project, directed by Adhik Ravichandran, as well as a special documentary project with director AL Vijay that reportedly chronicles his lifelong passion for the racing circuit.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Zoom), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 01, 2026 06:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).