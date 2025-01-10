Actor Ajith Kumar is grabbing all the headlines after making his return to motor racing after 13 long years. For the uninitiated, the Tamil superstar is a big motorsport enthusiast and a professional racer. He is also the owner of the Ajith Kumar Racing team and is currently participating in the prestigious 24H Dubai 2025 car racing event, which is scheduled to take place from January 10-11, 2025. As the mega event kicked off today, several videos of Ajith Kumar's interview, where he speaks about his acting career and passion for racing, have surfaced online. Ajith Kumar to Resume Race Practice a Day After Car Crash Ahead of 24H Dubai 2025.

Ajith Kumar on His Racing Career

Ajith Kumar is not just the owner of Ajith Kumar Racing but also one of the four drivers in the racing team. AK was all over the news after his car suffered a major crash on Tuesday (January 7) during a practice race. However, the actor was back on the track the next day for another practice session, showcasing his unwavering passion for the sport. As he participated in the race today, several videos of AK speaking about his films and racing career have landed online.

Ajith Kumar at 24H Dubai 2025

Speaking about his racing comeback, AK said, "I came back to motorsports in 2002, racing in the national championship back home in India. In 2003, I went on to do the Formula BMW Asia Championship. I did the whole season. In 2004, I participated in the British Formula 3 in the scholarship class. Unfortunately, I couldn't complete the whole season due to work commitments. It was like balancing two boards at the same time."

Ajith Kumar on Juggling Acting and Car Racing

During the interview, AK was asked whether his film contracts allowed him to race while simultaneously shooting for the film. He responded sharply, "I don't need to be told what to do, what not to do. For now I plan to pursue motorsports not just as a driver but as a team owner as well." He also revealed that the will not be signing any new projects until the racing season is on. "From October-March, until the racing season commences, l'll probably do films so that no one is worried. I can go full throttle when I race." ‘Vidaamuyarchi’ Teaser: Ajith Kumar Unleashes His Action Avatar in Magizh Thirumeni’s Upcoming Film Co-Starring Trisha Krishnan and Arjun Sarja (Watch Video).

Ajith Kumar on His Future Plans

[BREAKING] 🚨 #Ajithkumar Sir Opens Up About His Filmography and Racing Career! 🎬🏎️ He Shares His Commitments to Both Films and Racing Events.👌#AjithKumarRacing pic.twitter.com/tkUfQp2eww — AJITHKUMAR FANS CLUB (@ThalaAjith_FC) January 10, 2025

AK fans would be relieved to know that their favourite star is just chilling and doing what he loves the most. On the movie front, Thala Ajith will next be seen in Magizh Thirumeni's action thriller Vidaamuyarchi alongside Trisha Krishnan. The movie's Pongal 2025 release date was recently pushed, and a new one is yet to be announced. Apart from that, he also has Adik Ravichandran's Good Bad Ugly, also featuring Trisha Krishnan.

