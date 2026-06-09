‘Those Who Are Interested Will Open’: Actress Ranjini Haridas Recalls Disturbing Offer From Music Industry Insider

In a candid and revealing video on her official YouTube channel, veteran Malayalam anchor and actress Ranjini Haridas has shed light on the pervasive harassment and misbehaviour she has endured throughout her 30-year career in the entertainment industry. The widely respected media personality detailed several shocking incidents, including inappropriate advances from an unnamed top actor and a prominent music industry figure, underscoring the deep-rooted challenges faced by women in the glamour world. Why Did Naslen’s ‘Mollywood Times’ Release Without a Trailer? Director Abhinav Sunder Nayak Reveals.

Ranjini Haridas Opens Up About Haunting Career Experiences

Ranjini Haridas, renowned for revolutionising Malayalam television anchoring, shared harrowing personal experiences that ranged from sexual propositions to battling societal prejudices. Among the most startling claims, Haridas recounted an incident involving a "well-known actor" whom she considered a friend. She alleged that this actor sent her shirtless photos and subsequently demanded explicit pictures of her. Haridas firmly stated that she did not name the individual, but the incident left her deeply disturbed.

Adding to her list of distressing encounters, Haridas also spoke of a prominent figure from the music industry who explicitly asked for sexual favours. She described his arrogant response when she refused, quoting him as saying, "I knock on every door; those who are interested will open, and those who aren't can go."

Beyond these high-profile incidents, Haridas recalled a particularly uncomfortable situation during an advertising shoot in Kannur, where a client, after the work was completed, propositioned her to spend the night with him. Ranjini, known for her fearless demeanour, confronted both the client and the coordinator involved, who were visibly embarrassed by her direct challenge.

Her experiences extend to international events as well, where she described taking a firm stand against organisers in Dubai who allegedly attempted to "trap" female artists during stage shows. Haridas emphasised that she has had to be "uncompromising and tough" to survive with her dignity intact in an industry rife with such challenges.

Challenging Societal Mindsets and Supporting Younger Artists

Ranjini Haridas’s powerful exposé also touched upon the pervasive societal mindset that often labels independent women in the entertainment industry as "sex workers." She passionately articulated the urgent need for this perception to change, highlighting the immense mental stress and personal struggles that women like her endure.

Her revelations resonate with the findings of the Justice Hema Committee report, released in August 2024, which detailed widespread discrimination, exploitation, and harassment faced by women in the Malayalam film industry. Haridas expressed deep concern for younger girls entering the industry who might be too afraid to speak up against such misconduct, urging for safer workspaces and a more supportive environment. AMMA Row: Malayalam Film Actors’ Body Faces Internal Revolt Over Finance and Functioning After Hema Committee Report Fallout.

Ranjini Haridas, who shot to fame as the host of the music reality show 'Idea Star Singer' from 2007 to 2012, has consistently been a vocal advocate for women's rights and an activist challenging conventional norms. Her current candidness on her YouTube channel serves as a poignant reminder of the enduring struggles within the entertainment world and a call for accountability and change.

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Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 09, 2026 02:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).