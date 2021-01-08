Power Star Pawan Kalyan is all set to return to the big screen after a gap of two years with the film Vakeel Saab. Helmed by Venu Sriram, it is the remake of the Hindi film Pink that had starred Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role. Tollywood lovers have been on cloud nine ever since the makers have announced about this project and even gave a glimpse of the lead actor. Now here is another major news that will make all PSPK fans jump with joy. Film’s producer Boney Kapoor has confirmed that Vakeel Saab teaser will be released on January 14, which is hardly a week away. Pawan Kalyan Travels in Hyderabad Metro for Vakeel Saab Shoot.

Ever since Boney Kapoor has announced about the teaser launch of Vakeel Saab, fans cannot contain their excitement. The teaser would be unveiled at 06.03pm on January 14. Since then fans have set the internet on fire by using the hashtag #VakeelSaabTeaser and are ensuring to make it a top trend as well. Take a look at the post below:

Vakeel Saab Teaser Launch Update

Vakeel Saab, a courtroom drama, also features Anjali, Nivetha Thomas, Ananya Nagalla and Prakash Raj. Bankrolled by Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor under Sri Venkateswara Creations, the makers had initially planned to release the film in May 2020. But the film’s production was stalled for six months due to coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown imposed due to it.

