Hyderabad, December 2: Telangana Cinematography Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Tuesday warned that Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan's movies will not be allowed to be released in theatres in Telangana if he fails to apologise over his "insulting" remarks about Telangana. He told media persons that screening of Pawan Kalyan's films will be permitted only after he tenders an unconditional apology for his remarks.

"If Pawan Kalyan apologises, his movies will be screened at least for a couple of days, but if he fails to apologise, his films will not release anywhere in Telangana. I am saying this as the minister for cinematography," said Venkat Reddy, who also holds the portfolio of roads and buildings. ‘Truly Grateful for Your Affectionate Words and Blessings’, Says Pawan Kalyan After Rajinikanth Responds to Andhra Deputy CM Wishing Thalaiva on Completing 50 Years in Cinema.

The minister clarified that the issue is not related to megastar Chiranjeevi, who is elder brother of Pawan Kalyan. "Chiranjeevi is a sober man. He always stays away from controversies," he said. He remarked that Pawan Kalyan is new to politics and, after becoming the Deputy Chief Minister, he had been making "controversial" statements.

The minister said that at a time when Telangana completed 12 years, and entered into the 13th year, Pawan Kalyan made the "insulting" remarks. The Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister had recently blamed the "evil eye" for "dying" coconut trees in the development of the Konaseema region, known for lush green fields. ‘They Call Him OG’ Review: Pawan Kalyan and Sujeeth’s Action-Drama Is a Mass Treat for Power Star Fans, Emraan Hashmi Also Shines in His Telugu Debut.

The Jana Sena leader, who visited the region last week to inspect the coconut trees damaged by seawater from a drain, blamed it on "evil eye". He was apparently referring to the bifurcation of the state. His remarks have evoked a strong reaction from leaders in Telangana.

Animal Husbandry Minister Vakati Srihari said that Pawan Kalyan was "unable to digest" the tremendous development of Telangana. He remarked that the Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM "lacks" maturity. Srihari alleged that the Jana Sena leader was making such statements for political mileage and demanded that he immediately take back his words.

Congress MLA from Jadcherla J. Anirudh Reddy demanded that Pawan Kalyan tender an unconditional apology. "If Telangana has cast an evil eye on Godavari and Konaseema, why is Pawan Kalyan staying in Hyderabad?" he asked. Anirudh Reddy told Pawan Kalyan to sell his properties in Hyderabad and shift to Vijayawada.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 02, 2025 04:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).