Parvathy Thiruvothu is one of the finest actresses of South Cinema. Majorly known for her works in Malayalam films, the 32-year-old actress has also featured in Tamil and Kannada language movies. Talking about Parvathy’s latest Malayalam project, it is a film helmed by Sidhartha Siva, titled Varthamanam. It was earlier this year when the makers had released the film’s first look poster that featured Parvathy in a simple avatar. The actress is reportedly playing the role of a JNU student in this movie and looks like Varthamanam has fallen into trouble. Parvathy Resigns from AMMA as Her Protest Against General Secretary Edavela Babu's Comment on an Actress.

According to reports, the screening of the upcoming Malayalam film Varthamanam has been denied by the regional censor board and the reason cited behind this is that the film has ‘anti-national elements’. The censor board has alleged that this film, written by Aryadan Shoukath, could destroy religious harmony. It is also stated censor board member Sandeep Kumar mentioned in his tweet that the issue in Varthamanam ‘was the persecution of Dalit Muslims in the JNU agitation’ and hence he opposed it. The tweet shared by Sandeep has been deleted from his account, but another Twitter user has shared a screenshot of the same and translated it in English language.

Censor Board Denies Permission To Screen Varthamanam

Censor board has rejected the certification for Varthamanam, starring @parvatweets citing the film has anti national elements. Parvati portrays the role of a JNU student in the film. The film is now sent to revision committee in Mumbai. @roshanmathew22 also comes in a major role. pic.twitter.com/tjKFPn6MjS — The Saudade Guy (@arunrajpaul) December 27, 2020

Sandeep Kumar’s Tweet

[EN] Today I saw the movie Varthamanam as a member of the censor board. The issue was the persecution of Dalit Muslims in the JNU agitation. I opposed it. Because #AryadanShaukat was the screenwriter and producer of the film. Of course, the theme of the film was anti-national. pic.twitter.com/oeeOkHLuZV — Ajmal (@AjmalOffi) December 27, 2020

Reports also state that the team has now sent the film for reviewing to the review committee in Mumbai who will take the final decision whether this Malayalam film is to be given permission or not to be screened. Produced under Benzy Productions’ banner, the film also features Roshan Mathew, Siddique and Nirmal Palazhi in key roles.

