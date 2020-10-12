Parvathy has taken a stand against AMMA general secretary Edavela Babu's recent comment on actress Bhavana. The actress tendered her resignation to the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) on Monday after Edavela's passed some disrespectful comments on Bhavana in an interview on Reporter TV. Currently, it's being speculated that AMMA members will come together to make a film and raise funds on the similar lines of Twenty: 20, which was made in 2008 and was produced by actor Dileep. Parvathy Gets Called Out For Using The Word Bipolar While Defending Joker Against Arjun Reddy, The Actress Admits She Was Wrong.

When the interviewer asked Edavela if the new movie will have Bhavana in any key role, the actor cum general secretary of the organisation said, "Just like we can't bring back those who are dead, we can only make films with those who are in AMMA. She's not in AMMA and that's all I can say." The same comment of his then irked Parvathy and she decided to tender her resignation. Parvathy Explains How Joker's Flawed Character Was Better Portrayed as Opposed to Kabir Singh and Arjun Reddy.

In a letter posted on her social media accounts, Parvathy said, "In 2018, when my friends resigned from A.M.M.A, I stayed back thinking at least a few should continue to work within a broken system and help repair it. But after watching A.M.M.A General Secretary speak to Reporter TV's Nikesh Kumar, I have abandoned all hope that anything will ever change within this association. His utterly disgusting and mortifying remark comparing a woman member who had been badly let down by this organisation and consequently left it, to a dead person is beyond correction.

Mr Babu may believe he just used a metaphor, but it shows his nauseating attitude and I pity him. I am sure that when the media starts discussing this remark, many of his peers will support him. I’m certain about this because of the way they have always dealt with issues pertaining to women. I would like to resign from A.M.M.A with immediate effect. Moreover, I strongly demand the resignation of Mr.Edavela Babu. I hope other conscientious members will also demand for the same, and I will be keenly watching to see who will come forward. I urge every member to see that it’s a hazy bubble of “welfare” that’s wrapped around a core of corrupt morals."

Bhavana along with Rima Kallingal, Geetu Mohandas and Remya Nambeessan had quite AMMA in 2018 after the organisation decided to reinstate expelled actor Dileep amid all the objections from the WCC (Women in Cinema Collective).

