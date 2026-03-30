Swarnalatha, the mother of acclaimed veteran actor Prakash Raj, passed away on Monday morning, March 30, 2026. She was 86. Family sources confirmed that she breathed her last at the actor’s residence following a period of age-related health complications. The news has triggered a wave of grief across the Indian film industry, where Prakash Raj is a prominent figure known for his work in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi cinema. Manish Malhotra's Mother Garima Malhotra Passes Away; Bollywood Fashion Designer Posts Tribute.

Prakash Raj’s Mother Swarnalatha Passes Away - See Post

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Swarnalatha Passes Away

Swarnalatha had reportedly been unwell for the past several days. According to family members, her condition was linked to her advanced age. Prakash Raj had previously spoken in interviews about his mother’s health challenges, including her battle with memory loss following a brain surgery some years ago. The final rites are scheduled to be held in Bengaluru later this evening. The actor, who was recently busy with the filming of the Vijay-starrer Jana Nayagan, reached his residence immediately upon hearing the news.

Prakash Raj Pays Tribute

Swarnalatha’s life was marked by significant personal struggle and resilience. Raised in a reform centre in Hubli, she later moved to Bengaluru to pursue a career in nursing. It was during her time working at a medical centre that she met Manjunath Rai, whom she eventually married. Prakash Raj has frequently credited his mother for his success, often highlighting her role as the primary provider during the family's early financial hardships. Despite the challenges, she ensured her children had the opportunity to pursue their dreams. "She was a fighter who provided for the family and let her children live their dreams," the actor had remarked in a past reflection on her influence. Mohanlal’s Mother Shantakumari Amma Passes Away at 90 in Kochi After Prolonged Illness.

Film Industry Mourns

The film community has expressed deep condolences to the bereaved family. High-profile figures from across South Indian cinema, including actors, directors, and producers, have shared messages of support. Among the first to react was actor and Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, who posted a tribute remembering Swarnalatha as a strong and inspiring woman. Fans and colleagues alike have noted the poignancy of the timing, as the loss comes just days after Prakash Raj celebrated his birthday on March 26. Swarnalatha is survived by her children and grandchildren. The film industry continues to mourn the loss of a woman described by many as the pillar of strength behind one of India's most respected actors.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 30, 2026 03:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).