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Actor Vishal has publicly declared his support for Thalapathy Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), warning of a "catastrophic" public reaction if the party is sidelined during government formation. As the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly election results reveal a hung assembly, Vishal’s remarks come at a time of intense political manoeuvring between the newly formed TVK and the state’s traditional Dravidian giants. ‘Let Vijay Form the Government’: Prakash Raj Backs TVK Chief Amid Tamil Nadu Election Drama (Watch Video).

Vishal Backs Vijay Amid Tamil Nadu Election Drama

In a viral social media address, the actor and producer voiced his concern over rumours of a strategic alliance between the state's long-time rivals, the DMK and AIADMK. Vishal argued that such a move, designed to prevent Vijay from assuming office, would be a betrayal of the voters' desire for change.

"If it’s not #Tvk and if it’s going to be anything else but the unimaginable/shellshocking combination of DMK/AIADMK alliance to form the next government, then I as a citizen and voter, foresee a disastrous and catastrophic consequential turnout amidst the common public," Vishal stated. "Will not go down well with anyone."

Actor Vishal Supports TVK Chief Vijay Amid Tamil Nadu Power Tussle

If it’s not #Tvk and if it’s going to be anything else but the unimaginable/shellshocking combination of DMK/AIADMK alliance to form the next government , then I as a citizen and voter foresee a disastrous and catastrophic consequential turnout amidst common public. Will not go… — Vishal (@VishalKOfficial) May 7, 2026

A Historic Shift in Tamil Nadu State Assembly

The 2026 Assembly elections have delivered a historic blow to the 60-year duopoly of the DMK and AIADMK. Vijay’s TVK emerged as the single largest party with 108 seats, just 10 short of the 118-seat majority mark.

While the DMK was reduced to 59 seats and the AIADMK to 47, the stalemate at Raj Bhavan continues. Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar has yet to invite Vijay to form the government, citing the lack of a clear majority, even as the Congress has signalled a willingness to offer its 5 seats to the TVK.

Concerns Over Mandate Manipulation

Vishal’s comments reflect a broader sentiment among a section of the electorate that feels the "people's mandate" is being sidelined. He emphasised that the public is closely watching the "numbers game" currently playing out in Chennai.

The actor’s choice of words, calling a DMK-AIADMK alliance "unimaginable" and "shell-shocking", highlights the gravity of the current political climate. He noted that if the two traditional giants join forces solely to block a new entrant, it could lead to "catastrophic" consequences among the general public.

The Path Forward for TVK

As the leader of the single largest party, Vijay is expected to meet the Governor again this week to stake his claim. The support from industry peers like Vishal adds significant cultural pressure to the ongoing legal and political negotiations. ‘Insult to Tamil Nadu’: Kamal Haasan Stands With Thalapathy Vijay, Strongly Backs TVK Chief To Form Government (View Post).

With the state at a crossroads, all eyes remain on the TVK headquarters in Panaiyur and Raj Bhavan, as the state waits to see if the "Thalapathy" of the silver screen will be allowed to take his seat as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (X account of Actor VishalActor Vishal has warned of "disastrous and catastrophic" consequences if Thalapathy Vijay’s TVK is denied the chance to form the government, specifically condemning any potential "shell-shocking" alliance between the DMK and AIADMK.). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 08, 2026 03:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).