Tamil Nadu Hung Assembly: Vijay's TVK Warns of Mass MLA Resignation if DMK or AIADMK Try to Form Government, Say Sources

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Actor Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has warned that all its MLAs will resign if either the DMK or AIADMK attempts to form the government in Tamil Nadu, amid an intensifying political standoff following the assembly election results, sources told NDTV.

The warning came after crucial meetings within both the DMK and AIADMK camps, prompting the TVK leadership to suspect that the two Dravidian parties could work together to keep the Vijay-led party out of power despite it emerging as the single-largest party in the assembly. ‘Let Vijay Form the Government’: Prakash Raj Backs TVK Chief Amid Tamil Nadu Election Drama (Watch Video).

TVK Claims Right to Form Government

The TVK secured 108 seats in the election, including two won by Vijay himself, and currently has 107 MLAs. The party argues that it should be invited by the Governor to form the government as the single-largest party.

However, Governor RV Arlekar earlier refused to allow Vijay to stake claim, stating that the party did not have the required numbers to prove majority support in the assembly. Sources said this was the second meeting between Vijay and the Governor within two days. Vijay’s TVK Falls Short of Majority Despite Congress Support, Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar Unsure of Majority: Report.

According to sources, the Governor insisted that the actor-politician provide letters of support from at least 118 legislators before any formal invitation could be considered.

A statement issued by Raj Bhavan said the Governor “explained that the requisite majority support in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, essential for forming the Government, has not been established”. The majority mark in the Tamil Nadu Assembly stands at 118 seats, leaving TVK short by 10 legislators.

The party has already secured support from the Congress, which has five MLAs. Discussions are reportedly underway with Left parties and smaller regional groups to gather the remaining support needed to cross the majority threshold.

Amid the political uncertainty, the DMK held a key meeting earlier in the day and passed four resolutions. One of the resolutions authorised party chief MK Stalin to take “emergency decisions”. Explaining the move, the DMK said, “Our primary aim is to avert another election, to have a stable government and not give room to communal forces”. The party also described the absence of a clear majority as a “complicated crisis” and directed all its MLAs to remain in Chennai.

The developments have intensified speculation over possible alliances and alternative government formations in Tamil Nadu. While TVK continues efforts to secure support from smaller parties, both the DMK and AIADMK are holding internal consultations amid uncertainty over who will ultimately be invited to form the next government.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NDTV ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 07, 2026 10:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).