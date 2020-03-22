Veteran Tamil Actor-Director Visu Passes Away At 74

Visu (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Tamil actor, writer, and director Meenakshisundaram Ramasamy Viswanathan, popularly known as Visu, passed away in Chennai on Sunday, March 22. The veteran director was aged 74. Famed for family drama, Samsaram Adhu Minsaram, the director, wrote and also starred in the critically acclaimed film Manal Kayiru. This is certainly a huge loss for the industry and as soon as the news of the director's passing hit the stands, Twitterati, as well as industry folks, expressed their grief over losing the talented personality. Doctor Who Actress Sophia Myles' Father Peter Dies Battling Coronavirus (Read Tweets).

In his longstanding career as writer, director and actor, Visu also played supporting roles in films like Irattai Roja, Arunachalam, Middle Class Madhavan and more. The director was recently in news over Netrikann remake which was being considered by Dhanush. Visu being the writer on the original film had stated that the actor must seek his permission before remaking the 1981 film.

Apart from being a famed personality in films, Visu also made an appearance on Television. He conducted Jaya TV's Visuvin Makkal Arangam show for a few years. Actors such as Radikaa Sarathkumar, Lakshmy Ramakrishnan expressed their condolences after hearing about Visu's passing.

Check Out Radhikaa Sarathkumar's Tweet Here:

RIP director and writer Visu sir, contribution to cinema and stage was immense. Our condolences to the family and key he rest in peace. — Radikaa Sarathkumar (@realradikaa) March 22, 2020

Lakshmy Ramakrishnan's Tweet:

Visu's films popularly portrayed middle-class families and were full of comic timing and wit. The filmmaker-actor will surely be dearly missed by the Tamil industry.