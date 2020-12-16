The year 2020 has turned out to be shocking or heart-aching for everyone. From the coronavirus pandemic to the number of sudden deaths of celebs and other eminent personalities that kept happening, it has been a kind of disheartening year. 2020 kicked-off on an unfortunate note and everyone just hopes that it would end along with this year. Talking about the entertainment industry, not just the shooting of films were stalled or celebs were infected with coronavirus, but we even lost many notable celebs across industries such as Sushant Singh Rajput, Chadwick Bosemam, Chiranjeevi Sarja and many others.

The demise of these popular celebs left not only their families but even the industry members and fans completely in a state of shock. Some of the finest talents have passed away at a young age, whilst some have died due to COVID-19 or other illness. The absence of these celebrities has created a void that can never be filled. Here’s remembering the celebs who passed way in 2020.

Kirk Douglas – The legendary American actor, one of Hollywood’s biggest-ever stars, known for his explosive acting style, died on February 5 at the age of 103.

Wendell Rodricks – He was an Indian fashion designer and was also popular in designing outfits for the leading celebs of Bollywood. Wendell, aged 59, died on February 12 at his home in Colvale, Goa. The exact cause of his death is unknown.

Nikita Pearl Waligwa – The star of Queen of Katwe, died of brain tumour on February 15. The Ugandan teenager was only 15-year-old.

Max von Sydow – A Swedish actor and director, known for his roles in Game of Thrones, Star Wars and The Exorcist, died on March 8 at the age of 90.

Shaji Thilakan – He was the son of veteran Malayalam actor Thilakan. Shajim, who was reportedly undergoing treatment for liver-related ailment, passed away at the age of 56 on March 12.

Visu – This actor-director, known for his works in Kollywood, died due to kidney failure on March 22.

Terrence McNally – Known as ‘one of the greatest contemporary playwrights’, the Emmy Award winner died of complications from COVID-19 on March 24. He was 81.

Adam Schlesinger – Aged 52, he was a founding member of the band Fountains of Wayne. The Emmy-winning singer died of COVID-19-related complications on April 1.

Bullet Prakash – He was a popular comedian, worked in over 300 Kannada films. The actor died on April 6 due to acute liver failure and kidney failure.

Sasi Kalinga – The veteran Malayalam actor was suffering from liver-related ailments. He died at the age of 59 on April 7.

Shirley Knight – The two-time Oscar Nominated and Emmy-winning actress, aged 83, died of natural causes on April 22.

Irrfan Khan – In March 2018, the legendary actor had shared that he had been diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumor for which he underwent treatment in the UK for a year and returned back to India in February 2019. Irrfan breathed his last on April 29 due to complications from colon infection.

Rishi Kapoor – After a two-year battle with leukemia, veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30. The news of his death came in less than 24 hours after Irrfan Khan and that was a huge shock for the fraternity and fans of Indian Cinema.

Jerry Stiller – A popular comedian, widely known for his performance on the show Seinfeld, died from natural causes at his home in Manhattan on May 11.

Shyamala G Bhave – The renowned classical vocalist, well-versed in both Carnatic and Hindustani music, passed away at the age of 79 on May 22.

Wajid Khan – He was a well-known music composer and singer of Hindi Cinema. He was 42 and had underlying kidney issues. Wajid Khan had tested positive for COVID-19 and had reportedly died of a cardiac arrest at a hospital in Mumbai on June 1.

Basu Chatterjee – One of the finest filmmakers of Indian Cinema, 90-year-old, died due to an age-related illness at his Mumbai residence on June 4.

Chiranjeevi Sarja – He was one of the most loved Kannada actors and his sudden death was a huge shock to many. The actor died of cardiac arrest on June 7.

Sushant Singh Rajput – The popular actor of Bollywood, aged 34, was found dead on June 14 in his Bandra apartment, hanging from the ceiling fan.

Sachy – He was a popular writer and director, whose last directorial project was the hit Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum. Sachy died on June 18 following a cardiac arrest.

Saroj Khan – She was a dance choreographer in Hindi cinema. Saroj Khan, who had choreographed more than 3000 songs, died of cardiac arrest on July 3.

Naya Rivera – The Glee actress was declared a missing person on July 8 after son was found alone in Rivera’s rented boat at Lake Piru. On July 13 her body was found by divers and a day later her autopsy report was released citing that the cause of death was an accidental drowning.

Jadeep – Widely known for portraying comic roles, his performance as Soorma Bhopali in Sholay had shot him to fame. The veteran actor breathed his last on July 8 following age-related health illness.

Kelly Preston – Actress and wife of John Travolta, aged 57, breathed her last on July 12, two years after she had been diagnosed with breast cancer.

Anil Murali – Widely known for his works in the Malayalam film and television industry, the actor who was reportedly suffering from liver-related ailments, passed away on July 30.

Ebrahim Alkazi – Theatre doyen and drama passed, the legend passed away on August 4 at the age of 94 after suffering a heart attack.

Samir Sharma – Known for his role in the TV serial Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii and the film Hasee Toh Phasee, the 44-year-old actor was reportedly found dead at his residence in Malad, Mumbai, on the night of August 5.

Pandit Jasraj – He was an Indian classical vocalist, with a musical career that spanned around 75 years. The legend died of cardiac arrest at his home in New Jersey on August 17.

Nishikant Kamat – Known for helming films such as Dombivali Fast (Marathi movie), Drishyam (Hindi), among others, this renowned filmmaker died after suffering from cirrhosis on August 17.

Chadwick Boseman – The Black Panther star was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2016 but had preferred to keep his health status private. On August 28 he died at his home as a result of complications related to it.

Jaya Prakash Reddy – The veteran Telugu actor breathed his last on September 8 at his residence in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh. He reportedly died of cardiac arrest.

SP Balasubrahmanyam – The iconic singer of Indian Cinema, who has recorded over 40,000 songs, died in Chennai due to COVID-19 complications on September 25.

Conchata Ferrell – She was popularly known for her role as Berta in the American television sitcom Two and a Half Men. Aged 77, died on October 12 due to complications following a cardiac arrest.

Sean Connery – The legend, the first James Bond actor, died in his sleep on October 31 at his home.

Faraaz Khan – He was a popular face in the film and television industry in the late 1990s and early 2000s. The actor, aged 50, reportedly died of neurological disorder on November 4. He was also suffering from chest infection since a year.

Asif Basra – The 53-year-old actor, known for his roles in Black Friday, Parzania, among others, was found dead in a private complex in Dharamshala on November 12.

Soumitra Chatterjee – The veteran actor and filmmaker, aged 85, died due to COVID-19 complications on November 15.

VJ Chitra – The young TV actress and anchor was found dead at a hotel room in Nazarathpet, Chennai, on December 9.

Kim Ki-duk – The renowned Korean filmmaker died on December 11 due to complications caused by COVID-19.

These are some of the popular celebs across from the world of entertainment whom we’ve lost in 2020. All these stars will be dearly missed.

