Vijay Deverakonda Birthday: From ‘Arjun Reddy’ to ‘Dear Comrade’ – 7 Best Performances of the Pan-India Star

Over the years, Vijay Deverakonda has emerged as one of the most exciting and unconventional stars in Indian cinema. With his fearless screen presence, natural performances, and ability to connect with audiences across languages, Vijay has built a loyal fan base that extends far beyond the Telugu film industry. Whether playing an intense lover, a rebellious youngster, a charming romantic hero, or a grounded family man, the actor has consistently delivered performances that resonate deeply with viewers. Rashmika Mandanna Celebrates One Month Wedding Anniversary With Vijay Deverakonda, Shares Heartwarming Unseen Pics (See Post).

From cult classics to emotionally driven dramas and feel-good entertainers, Vijay’s filmography reflects his versatility and willingness to experiment with characters that leave a lasting impact. As the actor celebrates his birthday on May 9, here’s a look at some of his most loved performances that continue to remain fan favourites.

7 Iconic Roles of Vijay Deverakonda

1. ‘Arjun Reddy’

A performance that changed the trajectory of Vijay’s career forever, Arjun Reddy remains one of the defining films of modern Telugu cinema. As the brilliant yet self-destructive Dr Arjun Reddy Deshmukh, Vijay delivered a raw, explosive, and emotionally fearless performance that became a cultural phenomenon. His portrayal of heartbreak, rage, obsession, and vulnerability struck a chord with audiences nationwide and earned him cult-star status.

Instagram Post of Vijay Deverakonda

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijay Deverakonda (@thedeverakonda)

2. ‘Geetha Govindam’

One of Vijay Deverakonda’s most adored performances came in Geetha Govindam, where he played the lovable and slightly awkward Vijay Govind. The romantic entertainer showcased the actor in a softer, charming avatar that instantly connected with family audiences and youngsters alike. His comic timing, emotional sincerity, and effortless chemistry with Rashmika Mandanna became one of the film’s biggest highlights. The film not only emerged as a massive commercial success but also cemented Vijay’s position as a bankable romantic hero.

3. ‘Dear Comrade’

In Dear Comrade, Vijay delivered one of his most emotionally layered performances as Bobby, a passionate student leader struggling with anger, love, and personal growth. The actor brought intensity and vulnerability to the character, making Bobby relatable and memorable. His chemistry with Rashmika Mandanna once again won hearts, while the film’s emotionally charged narrative allowed Vijay to showcase his depth as a performer. Even years after its release, the film enjoys a strong cult following among young audiences.

4. ‘Kushi’

With Kushi, Vijay returned to the romantic drama space and impressed audiences with his heartfelt portrayal of Viplav. Sharing screen space with Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the actor brought warmth, humour, and emotional honesty to the role. Their refreshing chemistry and natural performances gave the film a relatable emotional core, while Vijay’s restrained acting showcased a more mature side of his craft.

5. ‘World Famous Lover’

In World Famous Lover, Vijay experimented with multiple emotional shades by portraying contrasting characters, including Gautham and Seenayya. The film gave him the opportunity to explore heartbreak, romance, sacrifice, and emotional conflict within the same narrative. Despite the complexity of the roles, Vijay managed to bring individuality and authenticity to each character, further proving his versatility as an actor willing to push boundaries.

6. ‘The Family Star’

Playing Govardhan in The Family Star, Vijay stepped into the shoes of a middle-class man juggling family responsibilities, personal dreams, and emotional struggles. The actor brought relatability and sincerity to the character, making him instantly connect with audiences. His on-screen chemistry with Mrunal Thakur added warmth to the film, while his performance reflected the emotional realities faced by many young men balancing ambition and family expectations.

7. ‘Kingdom’

Even before its release, Kingdom has generated tremendous buzz, with Vijay’s role as Surya “Suri” already creating excitement among fans. Playing a spy with emotional depth and intensity, the actor is expected to showcase a powerful blend of action, emotion, and grit in the film. Early glimpses and promotional material have already hinted at another potentially career-defining performance from the actor. Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda Grand Wedding Reception: Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Kriti Sanon, Karan Johar Attend Function.

On the professional front, Vijay Deverakonda has an exciting lineup ahead with films like Ranabaali, Rowdy Janardhana, and VDXShouryuv, all of which have further heightened anticipation among fans and cinema lovers.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 08, 2026 06:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).