West Bengal Government Formation: BJP Leader Suvendu Adhikari To Take Oath as Chief Minister of State on May 9

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Kolkata, May 8: The new legislative team of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) in West Bengal, led by the new leader of the House and the Chief Minister to be, Suvendu Adhikari, on Friday evening went to Lok Bhavan (previously Raj Bhavan) in Kolkata and placed the demand for forming the new Cabinet in the state to Governor R.N. Ravi.

Also accompanying the team was the State BJP President and Rajya Sabha member Samik Bhattacharya, as well as several party parliamentarians from the state and senior state party leaders. Adhikari and Bhattacharya, jointly handed over the official plea for forming the new state Cabinet carrying the signatures of all the 207 elected BJP legislators. Who Will Be the CM of West Bengal? Suvendu Adhikari and Agnimitra Paul Emerge As Top Contenders.

The oath ceremony will be conducted on Saturday at 10 a.m. which coincides with the birth anniversary of Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore as per the Bengali calendar. The oath ceremony will be administered by Governor Ravi himself in present of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Ministers from other BJP-ruled states, some important members of the Union Cabinet and several top Central BJP leaders.

On Thursday evening, the Governor had issued the order for dissolution of the earlier Assembly, which meant automatic dissolution of the previous Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal Cabinet. This decision of the Governor automatically made Mamata Banerjee the "former Chief Minister" of West Bengal, although she had not followed the traditional protocol of submitting her resignation to him.

Even after officially becoming the former Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee's Facebook and X accounts carries the tag of "Founder Chairperson All India Trinamool Congress. Honourable Chief Minister, West Bengal". Suvendu Adhikari will become the ninth Chief Minister of West Bengal succeeding Mamata Banerjee, who had occupied the Chair for the last 15 years since 2011, which marked the end of the 24-year Left Front regime in West Bengal and the beginning of the Trinamool Congress government. West Bengal Assembly Dissolved As Mamata Banerjee Refuses To Resign After Election Defeat.

After being unanimously selected as the leader of the House and the Chief Minister earlier on Friday, Adhikari said that he will run the new state administration on the basis of "collective leadership" instead shifting all his decisions on the other Cabinet members.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 08, 2026 09:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).