Superstar Rajinikanth on Monday congratulated the Indian women's cricket team on emerging the World Champions, saying the team had carried the tricolour across the world "with fearless, unbreakable spirit."

Taking to his X timeline to pen his thoughts on the historic win, Rajinkanth wrote, What a glorious moment for India! 🇮🇳 Our Women in Blue have redefined courage, grace, and power inspiring generations to come. You’ve carried the tricolour across the world with fearless, unbreakable spirit. Many congratulations! 🙏🏻 History has been made. Jai Hind!"

What a glorious moment for India! 🇮🇳 Our Women in Blue have redefined courage, grace, and power inspiring generations to come. You’ve carried the tricolour across the world with fearless, unbreakable spirit. Many congratulations! 🙏🏻 History has been made. Jai Hind! 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/5AMjZu94QT — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) November 3, 2025

For the unaware, Harmanpreet Kaur-led India outclassed South Africa by 52 runs to claim their first-ever World Cup crown. Shafali Verma top-scored with a fluent 87, while Deepti Sharma anchored the middle overs with a composed 58. Richa Ghosh provided late impetus with 34 runs.

Rajinikanth's close friend and well known Tamil actor, producer and politician Kamal Haasan, in his congratulatory post, wrote, "The 1983 moment of Indian Women’s Cricket has arrived! Your names will live in folklore. Their legacy will ignite a million dreams. Congratulations, Team India!"

Tamil actor Arun Vijay too congratulated the Indian women's team. He wrote, "A proud moment for the whole nation. Well done Champions!! Way to go...#ICCWomensWorldCup2025 #bleedblue"

Telugu star Mahesh Babu, for his part, wrote, "What a surreal moment… History added its proudest chapter with the tricolour flying higher than ever… The Indian Women’s Team has shown extraordinary composure and character throughout the tournament… And this champions’ moment defines everything India stands for... #CWC25 #INDvSA."

Telugu actor Gopichand too penned a congratulatory message on his X timeline. He wrote, "A celebration of talent, grit & never-give-up energy! Our women have shown what fearless cricket truly looks like, inspiring a whole new generation to dream bigger. So proud of our champions! #WomensWorldCup2025."

#TeamIndia The Women in Blue have created history by bringing home the World Cup! An unforgettable display of passion, grit, and extraordinary talent , every moment on the field reflected the strength and spirit of our champions. A proud and inspiring moment for the entire nation. #WomensWorldCup2025 #WomenInBlue #Champions.

Several film celebrities from across the country have complimented and congratulated the Indian Women's cricket team.

