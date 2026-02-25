What is India's Net Run-Rate in T20 World Cup 2026 in Comparison To Other Group A Teams?

As the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 progresses through the Super 8 stage, India faces a demanding qualification scenario within Group 1. Following a 76-run defeat to South Africa in Ahmedabad, the defending champions are currently third in the group standings. The result ended India's 12-match winning streak in the tournament and significantly lowered their Net Run Rate (NRR) to -3.800, placing them well behind West Indies and South Africa. ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Points Table With Net Run-Rate (NRR): England Qualify for Semis.

Group 1 Standings and Run Rate Comparison

The opening round of Super 8 matches featured high-margin victories for both West Indies and South Africa, which heavily influenced the initial standings. West Indies currently lead the group after a 107-run win over Zimbabwe, securing an NRR of +5.350.

South Africa sit in second place with two points and an NRR of +3.800. India hold the third position with zero points and a negative run rate, while Zimbabwe remain at the bottom of the table following their large defeat. T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Schedule Confirmed: Full Fixtures, Groups and Format.

Super 8 Group 1 Table

Rank Team Matches Played Won Lost Points Net Run Rate (NRR) 1 West Indies 1 1 0 2 +5.350 2 South Africa 1 1 0 2 +3.800 3 India 1 0 1 0 -3.800 4 Zimbabwe 1 0 1 0 -5.350

What India Needs to Qualify For Semi-Finals?

To advance to the semi-finals, India must win their remaining fixtures against Zimbabwe and the West Indies. However, simple victories may not be enough.

If India, South Africa, and West Indies all finish the Super 8 phase tied on four points, NRR will act as the official tiebreaker. To prevent an early exit, India will need to secure a large margin of victory in their next match against Zimbabwe on 26 February in Chennai to push their run rate closer to positive territory.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 25, 2026 02:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).