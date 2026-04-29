Why Did Payal Rajput Break Down at the Trailer Launch Event of ‘First Time’?

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Telugu actress Payal Rajput, widely known for her breakout role in RX 100, became visibly emotional and briefly left the stage during the trailer launch of her upcoming film, First Time 01-01-01. The actress broke down while discussing the personal trauma she has faced following her father’s cancer diagnosis and her subsequent journey toward mental healing. Payal Rajput Birthday: Instagram Pics of the 'RX 100' Actress That We Can't Stop Admiring.

Payal Rajput's Personal Struggles and Family Health

During the media interaction, Rajput opened up about the "traumatic" period her family has endured over the past year. She revealed that her father was diagnosed with oesophageal carcinoma (cancer), a reality she described as incredibly difficult for her and her mother to navigate.

"I was feeling a bit scared about this long journey ahead," Rajput shared, reflecting on the initial news of the diagnosis. She explained that the emotional and psychological strain of her father’s illness became a turning point in her life, forcing her to confront her own mental health.

Payal Rajputs Path to Healing through Vipassana

In a candid revelation, the actress detailed her decision to seek professional and spiritual help to cope with the stress. Rajput recently completed an intensive Vipassana meditation course in Jaipur, a practice that involves several days of complete silence and rigorous self-reflection.

Describing the experience as "life-changing," Rajput noted that it helped her find a sense of stability during her family’s crisis. However, while recounting the depth of the ordeal at the event, she became overwhelmed by the memories and had to take a moment to compose herself before continuing.

Despite the personal challenges, Rajput has remained active in the industry. She recently starred in the Tamil action thriller Leader and the Punjabi comedy-drama Khushkhabri. During the event, she emphasised the importance of mental well-being, noting that her father has been a source of strength, encouraging her to "keep working and get back to shoots" even during his treatment. Aamir Khan Moved to Tears at Son Junaid Khan’s ‘Ek Din’ Promotional Event in Mumbai (Watch Video).

Payal Rajput Gets Emotional at ‘First Time’ Trailer Launch

About the Film 'First Time'

The event served as the official trailer launch for First Time 01-01-01, a film directed by Hemanth Ippanapalli. The project is a high-concept thriller that has generated buzz for its unique narrative structure. While the film represents a new chapter in her career, Rajput’s emotional transparency at the launch has resonated with fans, highlighting the human side of the stardom she has achieved since her 2018 debut.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 29, 2026 03:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).