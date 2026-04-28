Samantha Ruth Prabhu Birthday: 5 Lesser-Known Facts About ‘Maa Inti Bangaram’ Actress

South Indian cinema icon Samantha Ruth Prabhu celebrates her 39th birthday today, April 28, 2026, marking another year of a career defined by resilience and reinvention. Ahead of her special day, the actress shared a reflective social media post titled "What Stayed, What Left," where she discussed her personal growth and her shift toward finding purpose over the "rush" of the industry. Currently, Samantha is gearing up for the release of her upcoming family action-comedy, Maa Itni Bangaaram, scheduled for May 15, 2026. Samantha Ruth Prabhu Talks About Breaking Industry Norms at THR Women in Entertainment Gala in Viral Speech (Watch Video).

A Career Built on Resilience

On her 39th birthday, Samantha stands as one of the most influential figures in Indian entertainment. After a brief sabbatical to prioritise her health, she has returned to the limelight with a series of high-profile projects, including the highly anticipated series Citadel: Honey Bunny.

Fans across the globe have flooded social media with tributes, celebrating not just her acting prowess in films like Eega and Mahanati, but also her transparency regarding her personal and professional challenges over the last few years.

Lesser-Known Facts About Samantha Ruth Prabhu

1. Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Philanthropy Through Pratyusha

Beyond the silver screen, Samantha is deeply committed to social causes. In 2014, she founded Pratyusha Support, a non-profit organisation dedicated to providing medical aid to underprivileged women and children.

The NGO specifically focuses on funding life-saving surgeries and healthcare for those suffering from life-threatening diseases. To date, the foundation has sponsored over 150 critical surgeries, bridging the gap for families who cannot afford specialised medical care.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu on How Her Mom Inspired Her to Start Pratyusha Foundation

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2. Samantha Ruth Prabhu Is Also Known As ‘Yashoda’

While the world knows her as Samantha, she shares a deep personal connection with the name Yashoda. It is the name her close friends and family members use to address her in private settings. The name gained further public prominence in 2022 when she starred in a legal thriller titled Yashoda. For the actress, the name represents a more grounded, personal version of herself away from the glare of the cameras.

3. Samantha Ruth Prabhu Is Inspired by Audrey Hepburn

Samantha has frequently cited Hollywood legend Audrey Hepburn as her primary style and career inspiration. She admires Hepburn not only for her timeless elegance and fashion sense but also for her extensive humanitarian work in her later years. During various fashion awards, Samantha has noted that she looks up to Hepburn's ability to balance a successful acting career with a meaningful legacy of giving back to society.

4. Samantha Ruth Prabhu Was an Academic Overachiever

Long before she became a household name in the Tamil and Telugu film industries, Samantha was known for her academic excellence. She was a brilliant student during her school years at Holy Angels Anglo Indian Higher Secondary School.

She later graduated with a degree in Commerce from Stella Maris College in Chennai. It was during her final years of college that she began modelling to earn extra income, which eventually paved the way for her debut in the 2010 hit Ye Maaya Chesave. 5.

Samantha Ruth Prabhus Instagram Post

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5. Samantha Rurh Prabhu Is Diabetic

In recent years, Samantha has been candid about her health journey. While many fans associate her recent break with her diagnosis of Myositis, an autoimmune condition, she has also been vocal about managing diabetes earlier in her career.

Her diagnosis of Polymorphous Light Eruption (a skin condition) in 2012 and her subsequent battle with Myositis have seen her become a health advocate. She now follows a strict anti-inflammatory diet and has launched a health podcast to educate others on autoimmune recovery and functional medicine. Salman Khan To Share Screen With Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Raj & DK’s Upcoming Superhero Film? Here’s What We Know.

As Samantha enters her 39th year, she appears to be entering a more peaceful and empowered phase of her life. Following her marriage to filmmaker Raj Nidimoru in late 2025, she has focused on meaningful storytelling and her production ventures. We wish Samantha Ruth Prabhu a very happy birthday as she continues to inspire millions with her strength, both on and off the screen.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 28, 2026 11:35 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).