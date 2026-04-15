The Andhra Pradesh police have detained Hyderabad-based stand-up comedian Anudeep Katikala in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, following a viral video involving satirical remarks about Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan. Katikala, 30, was picked up by a team from the Kakinada police on Tuesday evening while he was visiting his parents. The action follows a First Information Report (FIR) registered on April 11, based on a complaint alleging that his comedic set contained derogatory content targeting the personal lives of the actor-politician and his family members. ‘Ustaad Bhagat Singh’ OTT Release Date: When and Where To Watch Pawan Kalyan-Sreeleela’s Telugu Entertainer Online After Its Theatrical Run.

Audeep Katikalas Jokes on Tollywood Celebs

The legal action stems from a YouTube video of a stand-up performance where Katikala made jokes regarding the personal lives of several Tollywood personalities. In the clip, the comedian referenced Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan’s marriages and the divorce of his niece, Niharika Konidela. He also referred to actor Ram Charan as a "feminist" in a context that fans found offensive.

While Katikala later clarified that his intent was to "normalize" the conversation around divorce and challenge toxic fan culture, the remarks triggered significant backlash. Supporters and members of the Jana Sena Party (JSP) argued that the humour crossed professional boundaries into personal character assassination.

Legal Charges and Police Action

The FIR was filed at the Kakinada I Town police station by JSP member Bade Venkata Krishna. Authorities have invoked several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology (IT) Act, including Section 356(2), Section 353(2), Section 79, and Section 67 (IT Act): Publishing obscene material in electronic form.

Police reportedly tracked Katikala’s location via his mobile phone to a park in Prayagraj. Following his detention, he is being transported to Kakinada for further questioning and legal proceedings. Chiranjeevi Thanks Doctor Who Operated on Ram Charan’s Eyelid; Says His ‘Craftsmanship Made All the Difference’ (View Post).

Prior to his detention, Katikala had issued a public apology on social media, stating he would be "more mindful" of his words in the future. Despite the apology, the comedian reportedly faced a wave of online abuse and violent threats from fans.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 15, 2026 03:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).