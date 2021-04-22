Fast-rising Italian musician, Mattia Roccuzzo, continues to disrupt the music industry using his talent to seek social justice

Mattia Roccuzzo has stayed true to his goal of using his musical talent as a tool for making the world better by delivering entertaining yet thought-provoking songs to his fans in different parts of the world. Inspired by his mother, Mattia has been influenced by his seemingly diverse background to create music that blesses the ears of fans and entertainment lovers. Mattia is also a blogger who enjoys sharing his seemingly unique style and lifestyle with people across the globe.

The music industry remains one of the biggest parts of the entertainment market. Over the years, the industry has evolved, growing to become a multi-billion-dollar market, thanks to the contribution from different quotas. However, it is looking like the dawn of a new beginning in the industry with the emergence and persistence of Swiss-born Italian, Mattia Roccuzzo.

Mattia Roccuzzo started to create music professionally in 2007, taking his passion to a whole new level. He stated with hip-pop, dance, house, deep house, and progressive house and has honed his skills over the years, showing his versatility, ingenuity, and creativity with every project he does. In addition to being an amazing singer, songwriter, and performer, Mattia is also a content creator, treating his fans to amazing posts on Instagram, where he also shares his unique style with the world. Mattia is also a noted public figure known for socially unconstitutional Justice Advocacy.

For more information about Mattia Roccuzzo and his plethora of works, please visit YouTube, Soundcloud, Facebook, and Instagram.

About Mattia Roccuzzo

Mattia Roccuzzo was born on March 01, 1991, in Zurich, Switzerland, with Italian roots. He has always had a passion for music and entertainment from his adolescent years to his teenage senility, before starting his career as a musician.