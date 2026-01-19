Pop icon Katy Perry made a memorable debut in Saudi Arabia as she opened the sixth edition of the Joy Awards at the ANB Arena in Riyadh on January 17, 2026. The singer delivered a high-energy performance that set the tone for the star-studded evening, drawing massive applause from the audience. The event marked Perry’s first appearance at a major entertainment ceremony in the Kingdom. Shah Rukh Khan Attends Joy Awards 2026 in Riyadh, Praises Saudi Arabia’s Warmth, Culture and Hospitality (Watch Video)

Katy Perry Electrifies Joy Awards 2026 - Watch Video

Full performance by Katy Perry featuring a medley of “Roar”, “Dark Horse” and “Firework” at the “Joy Awards”. pic.twitter.com/aAB2rFtq7S — Katy Perry Today (@todaykatyp) January 17, 2026

Katy Perry’s Electrifying Performance

At the glamorous ceremony, the 41-year-old singer performed fan favourites including Roar, Dark Horse and Firework. Backed by a large group of dancers and a visually striking drone display featuring fireworks and an animated tiger, Perry’s set created a festival-like atmosphere inside the arena. Her approximately 30-minute performance officially kicked off the awards night with strong energy and crowd engagement.

Reportedly Earned USD 10 Million

According to reports, the Harleys in Hawaii hitmaker was allegedly paid around USD 10 million for her opening performance. The fee reflects the scale and global visibility of the Joy Awards, which continues to attract international artists and celebrities. Perry also embraced local culture by wearing a custom outfit designed by Saudi designer Waad Aloqaili. In addition to performing, she later appeared on stage to present the award for Best Arab Female Musician. The singer reportedly expressed her interest in returning to the region for a full concert tour in the future. Anthony Hopkins Shares Photo With Salman Khan at Joy Awards in Saudi Arabia, Says ‘It Was an Honour To Meet You’ (View Pic)

About the Joy Awards

Held annually as part of Riyadh Season, the Joy Awards is often described as the region’s “People’s Choice Awards.” The ceremony honours achievements across music, film, sports and entertainment, with winners selected by public voting. The 2026 edition welcomed a wide range of global and regional stars, including Shah Rukh Khan and Millie Bobby Brown, alongside prominent Arab entertainers. This year’s ceremony further reinforced the Joy Awards’ growing international profile by bringing together artists from Hollywood, Bollywood and the Arab entertainment industry on a single platform. Katy Perry’s headline performance added to the event’s global appeal and highlighted Saudi Arabia’s expanding role in hosting large-scale international entertainment events.

