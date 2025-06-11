Punjabi singer and rapper Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, fondly known as Sidhu Moosewala, one of the most influential figures in the Punjabi and Desi Hip Hop scene, was shot dead by unidentified assailants at the age of 28 in Punjab's Mansa on May 29, 2022. Today (June 11) marks his 32nd birth anniversary. Three years after his tragic demise, a documentary on the late singer has been released on YouTube amid an ongoing court case regarding its screening. Additionally, three tracks: "Take Notes", "Neal" and "0008" have been released as a tribute to him. Sidhu Moose Wala New Songs ‘Take Notes’, ‘Neal’ and ‘0008’ Released on Singer’s Birth Anniversary; Fans Get Emotional, Say ‘Bullets Can Kill a Man, Not His Voice’.

Sidhu Moosewala Documentary Released on His Birth Anniversary

The BBC World Service on Wednesday (June 11) released a documentary titled The Killing Call on Sidhu Moosewala on YouTube, coinciding with his birth anniversary. Two episodes of the documentary have been released, covering his early life, rise to fame, influence, and murder. The release comes ahead of its public screening in Mumbai's Juhu. However, due to growing controversies and legal objections, the broadcasters decided to release it on YouTube instead.

Watch Sidhu Moosewala’s Documentary ‘The Killing Call’ Here:

Sidhu Moosewala’s Father Balkaur Singh on ‘The Killing Call’ Documentary Release

According to reports, Sidhu Moosewala's father, Balkaur Singh, strongly opposed the release of the documentary, claiming that it was made without his consent and featured false content about his son's murder. He had also filed a petition in a court in Mansa. After an event in the city commemorating Sidhu Moosewala's birth anniversary, Balkaur Singh stated that the documentary could impact the ongoing murder trial. Sidhu Moosewala Birth Anniversary: Netizens Pay Tribute to Iconic Punjabi Singer With Heartfelt Posts, Celebrate His Legacy With New EP ‘Moose Print’.

He said, "The documentary builds a false narrative and maligns Moosewala's image. It has been released online in haste for commercial gains and could jeopardise the ongoing trial of his murder." Meanwhile, Sidhu Moosewala's newly released songs from the EP "Moose Print" are going viral on the internet. All three tracks are trending on YouTube and have already crossed 2 million views.

