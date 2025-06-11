Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, was born on June 11, 1993, in Moosa, Punjab. The singer, who is famous for tracks like "295", "Legend", "Same Beef", "Issa Jatt" and "Jatt Da Mukabla", was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29, 2022. Moosewala's untimely demise was heartbreaking not just for his admirers but also for fellow artists who continue to remember him fondly on social media. ‘His Spirit Continue to Inspire Me’: Emiway Bantai Pays a Heartfelt Musical Tribute to Late Sidhu Moosewala.

Apart from being one of the biggest names in the Punjabi and Desi Hip-Hop scene, what truly drew people to him was his fearless expression. He spoke his mind without filters, a trait powerfully reflected in the raw and honest lyrics of his songs.

Fans Pay Tribute to Sidhu Moosewala on His 32nd Birth Anniversary

On the occasion of Sidhu Moosewala's 32nd birth anniversary, the Punjabi singer has been trending on social media, specifically X (formerly Twitter). Three years after the singer's tragic demise, Sidhu Moosewala's memory continues to live on, kept alive by his deeply loyal and ever-growing fanbase. Netizens took to social media to pay tribute to the late artist, also demanding justice for his untimely and tragic murder

A fan wrote, "Happiest Birthday @iSidhuMooseWala Veer ji ... You are Gone ...But Never Forgotten," while another wrote, "Happy heavenly birthday to beautiful soul." Moosewala fans also rejoiced about his freshly released EP "Moose Print" which featured three songs: "0008", "Neal" and "Take Notes". Sidhu Moosewala’s Baby Brother Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu Melts Hearts in Adorable Family Video, Netizens React ‘Same to Same’ – WATCH.

Fans Remember Sidhu Moosewala on His 32nd Birth Anniversary

‘Forever Etched in Our Hearts’

Your Heavenly Birthday is a reminder that though you may have left this world, your memory will forever be etched in our hearts. HBD #SidhuMoosewala#MoosePrint #JusticeForSidhuMoosewala pic.twitter.com/9UkgzAgRZS — Randeep Gill (@Randeep44009128) June 10, 2025

Happy Birthday Legend

#JusticeForSidhuMooseWala #SidhuMooseWala Life is a collection of moments Some happy, Some sad & some unforgettable. Happy Heavenly Birthday sidhu'a🥹 pic.twitter.com/sI2jiQNpdw — SIMRAN KAUR♡ (@Simrankaur0408) June 11, 2025

Sidhu Moosewala’s New EP ‘Moose Print’ Out Now

" MoosePrint" Ep is out now on Spotify Dear fans please unite and show love let's goooooo 🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀 #MoosePrint #SidhuMooseWala pic.twitter.com/J9ACqV7Nr7 — Reppin_MooseWala (@Punjabihitzz) June 11, 2025

‘The Greatest and Bravest Lyricist’

Check Out the Official Audio of ‘Take Notes’ From Sidhu Moosewala’s New EP ‘Moose Print’ Below:

Sidhu Moosewala was recently in the news after rapper Emiway Bantai released a song called "Tribute to Sidhu Moosewala". The heartfelt track served as a tribute to remember and honour the late Punjabi singer's legacy. Sidhu Moosewala will always be hailed for revolutionising Punjabi music and taking it to the global stage.

