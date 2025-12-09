Mumbai, December 9: Neal Mohan, the Indian-origin CEO of YouTube, has been honored as TIME magazine's CEO of the Year 2025, a testament to his transformative leadership at the world’s leading video-sharing platform. The announcement, made on December 8, 2025, celebrates Mohan’s pivotal role in shaping YouTube’s evolution over two decades. In a thankful response posted on X, Mohan attributed the accolade to the “incredible community of YouTube Creators, artists, partners, and the YouTube and Google teams,” highlighting his collaborative approach.

Despite criticisms from some creators over content moderation, Mohan’s focus on community and innovation shines through. As YouTube marks 20 years, Neal Mohan's leadership continues to redefine digital culture, making this TIME recognition a proud moment for the Indian diaspora. What Is Digital Fingerprinting? Know Why Apple Warned iPhone and Mac Users To Use Safari Browser and Stop Using Google Chrome Over This Tracking Method.

Early Life and Indian Roots

Born on July 14, 1973, in Lafayette, Indiana, to Indian-Tamil parents Aditya and Deepa Mohan, Neal’s journey reflects a blend of cultures. His father, a civil engineering PhD from Purdue University, moved the family to Ann Arbor, Michigan, before relocating to Lucknow, India, in 1985. There, Mohan completed his schooling at St. Francis’ College, mastering Hindi and Sanskrit, before returning to the U.S. in 1992. He graduated with a degree in electrical engineering from Stanford University in 1996 and later earned an MBA from the same institution. Starlink India Price Fake or Real? Lauren Dreyer Says Website Displayed 'Dummy Test Data' and Not Final Pricing Due to 'Technical Glitch'.

A Stellar Career Path

Mohan’s career trajectory is impressive, spanning roles at Accenture, Microsoft, and DoubleClick, where he honed his expertise in digital advertising. Joining Google after its 2007 acquisition of DoubleClick, he worked closely with Susan Wojcicki, YouTube’s former CEO. Appointed Chief Product Officer in 2015, he drove innovations like YouTube TV, Music, Premium, and Shorts. Succeeding Wojcicki in 2023, Mohan has steered YouTube through a dynamic media landscape, earning praise from Google CEO Sundar Pichai for his bold strategies, including securing the NFL Sunday Ticket deal.

