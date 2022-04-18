There are some interesting movies releasing this week in India and one major movie hitting theatres this week is Shahid Kapoor's Jersey. It is an official remake of Nani's 2019 Telugu hit of the same name and is arriving in the Indian cinema halls on 22 April. Sonic The Hedgehog 2 is doing well at the US box office by minting $10.8 million on Friday and has already crossed $100 million domestic on day eight and is now arriving in India. The film is slated for April 22 as well. Another movie releasing on the same day is Neeraj Pandey's Operation Romeo, an official Bollywood adaptation of the runaway Malayalam hit film Ishq: Not A Love Story is all set to make its theatrical release on 22nd April 2022. KGF Chapter 2 Song Sulthana: A Power-Packed Number From Yash-Starrer Unveiled A Day Before The Film’s Grand Theatrical Release (Watch Video).

Speaking of another release, Oh My Dog is a Tamil movie film set for April 21 release. The movie features a real-life grandfather-father-son trio together in a single frame as it includes seasoned Tamil actor Vijaykumar, his son Arun Vijay and grandson Arnav Vijay for the first time coming together on-screen. Check out the list of films releasing this week. After Its Blockbuster Theatrical Run, #SpiderManNoWayHome is Equally Terrific in Its … – Latest Tweet by BINGED.

Theatrical Releases Of The Week

21 April 2022

Oh My Dog (Tamil)

22 April 2022

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (Hollywood)

Jersey (Hindi)

Operation Romeo (Hindi)

