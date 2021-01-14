If your childhood cartoon list included watching Tom & Jerry on TV, then we guess this piece of news will excite you for sure. As the most beloved rivals are coming to the Indian big screens on February 19, 2021. Apart from Hindi, the film will also make it to the theatres in Tamil and Telugu. Warner Bros. India took to their official Twitter account and announced the release date of the Tom & Jerry Hindi movie in a desi style. Along with the same, they also shared the trailer. Tom & Jerry The Movie Trailer: Get Ready To Dive Into Childhood Memories With This Big Screen Adaptation (Watch Video).

Helmed by Tim Story, the flick is a blend of live-action plus animation and features Chloe Grace Moretz, Michael Pena, Rob Delaney, Colin Jost and Ken Jeong in the cast. Having said that, the story of the film revolves around how Jerry moves to a new hotel which is about to experience a big Indian wedding. The mouse, as usual, creates havoc in the alleys and so comes Tom to the rescue. Interesting, right? Tom & Jerry the Movie: Did You Spot Besharam Actress Pallavi Sharda in the Live-Action Animation Hybrid Footage?.

Check Out The Tweet:

The interesting thing to notice here is that the movie releases in India first as it is supposed to hit the US theatres and stream exclusively on HBO from February 26, 2021. So, are you excited to revisit childhood memories in cinemas on big screens near you? Tell us in the comment section below. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 14, 2021 10:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).