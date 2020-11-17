Here's something more to look forward to in 2021 other than COVID-19 vaccine. Warner Bros has dropped the first trailer of the upcoming film, Tom & Jerry The Movie. Yes, you read that right. A Tom & Jerry film on the big screens. So many childhood dreams come true with this movie. A huge chunk of the global population has grown up watching Tom & Jerry on TV. Their shenanigans had become apart of our childhood. The animated series left such a lasting impact, that many of us remain a fan of the cat and the mouse chase even today. Gene Deitch, Tom & Jerry Director, Dies at 95 in Prague.

The movie will feature the animals as animated characters, while there will be human characters played by human actors as well. Space Jam, but reverse.

The trailer starts with the song "Count On Me" by Bruno Mars playing in the background. Pitching the two animated characters as friends is a bold move. But, yes, they are friends of a very different kind.

Jerry moves into a new hotel, which has hosted 5 US Presidents. Now, the hotel is preparing for a big fat Indian wedding and a mouse running around the alleys might not be the best view. So, Chloë Grace Moretz (yes, she is in the film), employs Tom's help to capture the mouse. Of course, hilarity ensues. Milap Zaveri on 'Marjaavaan' Action: Even 'Tom & Jerry' Has Violence.

Watch The First Trailer For The Upcoming Film, Tom & Jerry:

The movie also stars Michael Peña, Rob Delaney, Colin Jost, and Ken Jeong. Interestingly, Tom & Jerry: The Movie also stars Indian actress, Pallavi Sharda. You might remember her from the Ranbir Kapoor starrer film, Besharam.

