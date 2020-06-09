After Hartley Sawyer's Firing From The Flash For Racist Tweets Fans Call for His Co-Star Danielle Panabaker's Removal

Daniella Panabaker (photo Credits: Instagram)

In the wake of George Floyd's death, the Black Lives Matter movement has gained an impetus and the impact of it can be felt already with certain recent developments. Hartley Sawyer's firing from famed CW series, The Flash has certainly been a big sign of it. The actor was fired from the show after racist tweets from the actor's account, sent before he was cast on the show resurfaced online. Showrunner Eric Wallace took to social media to confirm the news of the actor's firing and wrote, " Concerning his social media tweets, they broke my heart and made me mad as hell. Because at present, our country still accepts and protects the continual harassment — unconscious or otherwise — terrorizing and brutalizing of Black and Brown people – which is far too often fatal. That’s why our country is standing up once again and shouting “ENOUGH” to bring about active change.” The Flash Actor Grant Gustin Reacts to Hartley Sawyer Getting Fired From the Show.

Just when we thought Sawyer's firing from the show was a big move, netizens are now requesting makers to fire another actor from the show and it is Danielle Panabaker. Although the reason for this has been strange given that the actress unlike her The Flash co-star Sawyer hasn't shared any racist tweets. The reasons fans are cancelling her is that according to them, she has been giving her show's co-star Candice Patton "hell" for years. Patton plays the role of Iris, Barry's love interest, on the show.

A tweet wrote, "Hartley sawyer getting fired is a brilliant step for the CW but they really need to follow through and keep that energy with danielle panabaker because that witch has caused candice patton hell for YEARS." Here are a few tweets stating the reasons why the actress must be fired.

Racism isn't okay Being racist to Candice is not okay Being racist to Danielle is not okay But why do some WA fans think it's okay to be racist to Danielle while supporting candice against racism you can not like Dani or SB. But don't be the thing you hate. — Shayenne (@Shayennerln) June 9, 2020

Danielle Panabaker (The Flash): A white feminist, baited a crackship that was made by her fans out of racism to erase the black female lead,dated a white supremacist, rted an article in support of a racist comment,is friends with a racist, and has allegedly used racial slurs pic.twitter.com/HkqgvhA2Vd — 🖤Rowena🖤 (@westxallens) July 24, 2018

I have a few threads on her I can tag you in! She’s racist on a subtle level but it’s obvious and even Chris Wood called her out indirectly recently. https://t.co/y74L5L7PEC https://t.co/252rl2olLN — iz ✿ (@pattonsdiop) June 9, 2020

Several Panabaker fans have come in support of her and asking fans of Candice Patton to not mix racism in their fan wars.