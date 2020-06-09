After Hartley Sawyer's Firing From The Flash For Racist Tweets Fans Call for His Co-Star Danielle Panabaker's Removal
In the wake of George Floyd's death, the Black Lives Matter movement has gained an impetus and the impact of it can be felt already with certain recent developments. Hartley Sawyer's firing from famed CW series, The Flash has certainly been a big sign of it. The actor was fired from the show after racist tweets from the actor's account, sent before he was cast on the show resurfaced online. Showrunner Eric Wallace took to social media to confirm the news of the actor's firing and wrote, " Concerning his social media tweets, they broke my heart and made me mad as hell. Because at present, our country still accepts and protects the continual harassment — unconscious or otherwise — terrorizing and brutalizing of Black and Brown people – which is far too often fatal. That’s why our country is standing up once again and shouting “ENOUGH” to bring about active change.” The Flash Actor Grant Gustin Reacts to Hartley Sawyer Getting Fired From the Show.

Just when we thought Sawyer's firing from the show was a big move, netizens are now requesting makers to fire another actor from the show and it is Danielle Panabaker. Although the reason for this has been strange given that the actress unlike her The Flash co-star Sawyer hasn't shared any racist tweets. The reasons fans are cancelling her is that according to them, she has been giving her show's co-star Candice Patton "hell" for years. Patton plays the role of Iris, Barry's love interest, on the show.

A tweet wrote, "Hartley sawyer getting fired is a brilliant step for the CW but they really need to follow through and keep that energy with danielle panabaker because that witch has caused candice patton hell for YEARS." Here are a few tweets stating the reasons why the actress must be fired.

Racism or Fan War?

A Twitter Thread on Danielle Panabaker:

Why Are Fans Asking for Danielle Panabaker's Firing?

Several Panabaker fans have come in support of her and asking fans of Candice Patton to not mix racism in their fan wars.