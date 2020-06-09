The Flash Actor Grant Gustin Reacts to Hartley Sawyer Getting Fired From the Show For his Racist Tweets, Says He's Shocked, Saddened and Angry

Grant Gustin and Hartley Sawyer (Photo Credits; Instagram)

While African-American people in the US continue to struggle for their mere existence and a large section of its population has joined the movement to eradicate racism, there are known faces and celebrity names who were once racist in their views. One among the many names in The Flash actor Hartley Sawyer who was recently fired from the show after his old racist tweets resurfaced online. Earlier, the show's executive producer Eric Wallace took to Twitter to share his statement regarding Sawyer and now show's lead actor Grant Gustin has shared his reaction on the same.

"I don’t have much to add because Eric’s thoughts are stated so eloquently and powerfully. I will say I was shocked, saddened and angry when I saw the tweets. Words matter," captioned Gustin while sharing Wallace's post on his Instagram feed. Grant continues to extend his support for the #BlackLivesMatter movement and he's deeply hurt to read the views that Sawyer once shared. The tweets that landed the actor in this embarrassing scenario were shared by him in 2012 and 2014. Shawn Mendes’ Racist Tweets from the Past Resurface, Senorita Singer Makes It Worse With His Response.

Check Out Grant Gustin's Post

"The only thing keeping me from doing mildly racist tweets is the knowledge that Al Sharpton would never stop complaining about me," Sawyer once tweeted without realising how it will cost him a big deal in the near future. The actor had issued an apology to condemn his mistakes made in the past. "Incredibly sorry, ashamed and disappointed in myself for my ignorance back then" in an Instagram post. Although, given the circumstances, many studios are now making sure to not tolerate any kind of racist behaviour," read a part of his lengthy statement.