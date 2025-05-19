Popular social media influencer YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra, who runs a travel vlog channel, 'Travel With JO,' was recently arrested. The Haryana-based content creator was arrested because she reportedly leaked sensitive information related to India to Pakistan's intelligence. The news comes at a time when there is immense tension between the neighbouring countries. Soon after Jyoti Malhotra's arrest, videos of her touring have sparked immense attention online. Amid this, Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly has shared her thoughts about Jyoti Malhotra's arrest. Jyoti Malhotra Arrested for Espionage: Haryana-Based YouTuber Held for Spying for Pakistan.

Rupali Ganguly Calls for Strict Action Against People Like Jyoti Malhotra

Popular television actress Rupali Ganguly, best known for her role in Anupamaa, has been quite vocal about her support for the Indian Armed Forces ever since the conflict began with the Pahalagam terror attack on April 22. Taking to her X (formerly Twitter) handle on Saturday (May 17), Rupali Ganguly reacted to YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra's arrest for espionage and wrote, "Such people do not even realise when their love for Pakistan turns into hatred for India. Initially, they talk about 'Aman Ki Aasha' and ends up hating India."

Rupali Ganguly Reacts to Jyoti Malhotra’s Arrest for Spying for Pakistan

Such people do not even realize when their love for Pakistan turns into hatred for India. Initially they talk about 'Aman Ki Aasha' and ends up hating India. Don't know how many such people are secretly working against the country, not a single one should be spared.… pic.twitter.com/exL0qZLdZc — Rupali Ganguly (@TheRupali) May 17, 2025

The actress also demanded strict action against national threats like Jyoti and said, "Don't know how many such people are secretly working against the country, not a single one should be spared." Malhotra was arrested by the Hisar Police and was booked under Sections 3, 4 and 5 of the Official Secrets Act and Section 152 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Did Jyoti Malhotra Know the Man Seen in Viral Video Delivering Cake to Pakistan High Commission in Delhi? Netizens Make ‘Shocking Claim’.

A senior police official from the Haryana Police said that the Pakistani intelligence was grooming Jyoti Malhotra as an asset. "They were developing her (Jyoti Malhotra) as an asset. She was in touch with other YouTube inluencers andthey were also in touch with PIOS... She used to go to Pakistan, likeon sponsored trips. She was in Pakistan before the Pahalgam attack and the investigation is on to establish linkages, if there are any," he said.

