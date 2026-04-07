Popular motovlogger and former Bigg Boss 17 contestant Anurag Dobhal, widely known as UK07 Rider, has made a spiritual pilgrimage to Vrindavan following a series of life-altering events. The visit comes in the wake of a severe car accident, which Dobhal previously described as a suicide attempt, and the recent birth of his first child. YouTuber Anurag Dobhal and Wife Ritika Chauhan Welcome First Baby on Ram Navami 2026 After Life-threatening Accident (View Post).

‘When You Think It’s All Over’, Anurag Dobhal Seeks Blessings at Vrindavan

In a recent social media update, Dobhal shared footage of his journey to meet spiritual leader Premanand Ji Maharaj. He captioned the emotional post, "When you think it's all over, Premanand Maharaj Jee comes and saves you. Radhey Radhey."

The video depicts the YouTuber’s road to recovery, showing him initially in a wheelchair and later using crutches to navigate his visit. The post has garnered significant attention from fans, with many in the comments section hailing the spiritual trip as the start of his professional and personal "comeback."

Anurag Dobhal Visits Premanand Ji Maharaj in Vrindavan – Watch Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The UK07 Rider (@anurag_dobhal)

Anurag Dobhal's Survival and Recovery After High-Speed Crash

The pilgrimage follows a turbulent period for the content creator. Dobhal was involved in a major car accident where his vehicle struck a divider at high speed. Following the incident, he admitted that the crash was an intentional act resulting from a year of severe emotional distress and family conflict.

Having survived the impact, Dobhal has characterised his recovery as a "second life." His visit to Vrindavan is seen by followers as a public step toward healing and finding mental peace after his hospitalisation.

Fatherhood and Reconciliation

Adding to the significance of this period, Dobhal and his wife, Ritika Chauhan, welcomed a baby boy on March 27, 2026. Sharing the news from the hospital, the vlogger titled the moment "Doosra Janam Mere Bachey Ke Liye" (A second birth for my child).

The birth appears to have brought a sense of stability to the couple’s lives. Recent updates show Dobhal and Ritika together at the hospital with their newborn, suggesting a reconciliation following previous public disclosures regarding family disputes and mental harassment.

Anurag Dobhal’s Recent Controversies

Before these events, Dobhal had been vocal about a fallout with his family members, including his parents and brother, Kalam Ink. He alleged that he faced humiliation and isolation following his inter-caste marriage, though these claims were later disputed by his brother. UK07 Rider Health Update: Anurag Dobhal out of ICU After Suicide Attempt, Manager Shares Photo From Hospital (View Post).

Now, with the arrival of his son and his spiritual journey to Vrindavan, Dobhal seems focused on moving past the controversies. His recent content indicates a shift toward prioritising his new family and his physical rehabilitation.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 07, 2026 09:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).