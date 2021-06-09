Actress and Bigg Boss star Arshi Khan feels celebrities create unnecessary controversies to be eligible for participation in the reality show. "There is always a misconception among celebrities that if they engage in cheap controversial acts, it qualifies them to enter the Bigg Boss house easily. Arshi Khan Set To Find Her Dream Man on Reality Show, Says ‘If I Find a Man of My Choice, I Wouldn’t Mind Getting Married on Screen’.

And when the show is nearby, we get to read a lot of controversial news, about fights among happily-married couples, rape cases and stupid social media statements. It is funny to see how down people gets," Arshi tells IANS. Khan feels "Bigg Boss" is a big opportunity but the audience is smart enough to understand the personalities of individuals on the show. Arshi Khan Recovers From COVID-19, Says ‘Will Wait for a While Before Getting Back to Work’.

"There are many such contestants who have participated in the show but are nowhere today. There also some that the audience refers to as 'BB wale'. It's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and one needs to be very careful while participating. Fooling audience is not really easy," she says.

