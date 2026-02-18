Reality television star Nikki Tamboli has sparked significant conversation following an emotional breakdown on the latest episode of The 50. During a heated moment, the actress revealed the personal toll of her relationship with boyfriend Arbaz Patel, stating that she has "hurt her family" to stand by him. The confession comes amid a series of high-stakes confrontations and a recent romantic proposal that has highlighted the couple's complex journey. Arbaz Patel PROPOSES to Nikki Tamboli on ‘The 50’; Actress Gets Emotional (See Pics).

Nikki Tamboli and Arbaz Patel's Relationship Under Strain

The emotional outburst occurred following a team task where tensions between the couple reached a breaking point. After Arbaz’s team secured a victory, Nikki expressed frustration that he failed to celebrate with her or offer emotional support during the high-pressure environment.

In a candid conversation with fellow contestant Divya Agarwal, a tearful Nikki shared the depth of her sacrifices. "I fought with my family for him, and he still makes me feel this way," she said. The statement underscores long-standing rumours regarding her family’s disapproval of the relationship, which the couple has navigated since their time on Bigg Boss Marathi 5.

Nikki Tamboli Breaks Down After Fight With Boyfriend Arbaz Patel on ‘The 50’

Family Opposition and Religious Differences

The friction between Nikki’s personal life and her public relationship was further detailed earlier this week during a televised proposal. Arbaz Patel went down on one knee to formally ask Nikki to be his partner, a gesture she accepted through tears.

However, the moment was bittersweet. Nikki revealed to the cameras and her housemates that her father has yet to accept the relationship, primarily due to their different religious backgrounds.

"My father still hasn't accepted Arbaz," Nikki confessed during the episode. "I have gone against his wishes because my mother taught me never to sacrifice love for anyone."

Escalating Drama Inside 'The 50' Palace

The emotional weight of the relationship has been compounded by recent volatility within The 50 palace. Reports indicate that the couple’s protective nature toward one another recently led to a major rule violation.

According to show insiders, Arbaz was allegedly involved in a physical altercation with fellow contestant Prince Narula. The conflict reportedly began after Nikki accused Narula of body-shaming her. While Nikki initially attempted to handle the situation herself, Arbaz intervened, leading to a confrontation where he allegedly struck Narula.

Current Status in the Game

The show’s authority figure, known as "The Lion," maintains a strict no-violence policy. While fans await the broadcast of the specific episode, reports suggest Arbaz may face immediate eviction for his actions, leaving Nikki to navigate the remainder of the competition alone. ‘The 50’: THESE Two Strong Female Contestants To Be Shockingly EVICTED From Reality Show.

The couple, who currently live together in Mumbai, have been dating for approximately 1.5 years. Despite the ongoing friction inside the house and opposition from home, Nikki has maintained that her commitment to the relationship remains firm.

