The latest promotional teaser for Bigg Boss Marathi 6 has sent shockwaves through social media, suggesting that controversial wildcard entrant Rakhi Sawant may be evicted from the house following a confrontation with Bigg Boss. The teaser, released on Monday, February 16, 2026, shows the "Drama Queen" in a tense standoff that appears to lead to her forced removal from the reality show hosted by Riteish Deshmukh. ‘Bigg Boss Marathi 6’: After Rakhi Sawant, Politician Abhijit Bichukale To Enter Riteish Deshmukh’s Reality Show As WILDCARD?.

Tensions Peak Following House Damage

According to the new footage, the atmosphere inside the house turned volatile after Rakhi Sawant reportedly engaged in heated arguments with fellow contestants, including Sagar Karande.

The situation escalated when Sawant was seen damaging house property and ignoring repeated warnings regarding her conduct and cleanliness. In the promo, a stern voice from Bigg Boss summons her to the confession room, stating that "action must be taken" due to the deteriorating state of the house.

Watch the Promo of ‘Bigg Boss Marathi 6’:

Rakhi Sawant To Be Eliminated From ‘Bigg Boss Marathi 6’?

The teaser highlights an emotional sequence where Sawant is seen apologising to Bigg Boss, saying, "I am truly sorry from my heart." However, the apology seemingly falls on deaf ears as Bigg Boss orders her removal.

The clip concludes with Sawant crying and pleading to stay while being escorted toward the exit. While the show is known for its dramatic twists, the promptness of this disciplinary action has left viewers questioning whether this is a permanent eviction or a scripted segment designed to boost ratings.

Recent Eliminations and Wildcard Impact

Rakhi Sawant joined the sixth season just last week as the first wildcard contestant, immediately shifting the house dynamics. Her entry followed the exit of Omkar Raut and a double eviction during the recent Bhau Cha Dhakka (Weekend Ka Vaar) episodes.

Over the weekend, contestants Karan Sonawane and Ayush Sanjeev were officially eliminated from the competition. Host Riteish Deshmukh had previously cautioned Sawant about her language and behaviour during the weekend episodes, setting the stage for the current disciplinary crisis. ‘Bigg Boss Marathi 6’: Rakhi Sawant’s Dramatic Naagin Entry As Wildcard Stuns Contestants on Riteish Deshmukh’s Reality Show (Watch Promo).

The promo has sparked a divided response online. While some fans expressed relief over the potential exit, citing a need for discipline in the house, others argued that Sawant’s departure would take away the season's primary source of entertainment.

