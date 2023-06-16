Since its debut on ITV, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 has instantly become one of the most favourite and heartwarming shows, with fans swooning. Now that Nakuul Mehta’s Ram Kapoor and Disha Parmar’s Priya Sood have finally made their (contractual) relationship official with the engagement, new teasers are already our showing the much-awaited wedding of Ram and Priya - or as fans call it, #RaYa. The video has major hints on how the lead pair - who are currently headed into a contractual marriage - will, in turn, fall in love and turn this contract into a real relationship!

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 has managed to steer clear of the storyline and the vibe of the previous two seasons and already has the fans impressed. The completely refreshed and unique character of Priya Sood (played by Disha Parmar) - who has a loving dad and supportive family and a serious career as a dentist and the charming world of business tycoon Ram Kapoor (Nakuul Mehta) - who has a loving mother and a 1000 crore business have instantly revived the cult following for the show and brought back fans who had left the journey midway in Season 2, after Nakuul and Disha’s exit.

Watch Video of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 Coming Episode

The fact that the show takes some jovial digs at its own plots and the ease with which Nakuul and Disha fit right in, into the shoes of Ram and Priya, are the core reasons for the fans to steer back to the saga with ease. Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 currently follows the plot of businessman Ram Kapoor & Dr Priya Sood’s entry into a contractual marriage for 3 months in an attempt to pacify Ram’s mother and help her get a much-needed surgery to get well. Like any other ITV, there is, of course, a hoard of vamps and villains to make the show entertaining and drama filled, but the realistic representation of the lead pair as well as the heart-warming writing of the female characters who are understanding and respectful is surely a breath of fresh air in ITV.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 airs on Sony TV from Monday to Friday at 8 pm.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2023 06:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).