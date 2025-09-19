The much-anticipated third instalment of the courtroom drama, Jolly LLB, finally arrived in the theatres. The movie, directed by Subhash Kapo, stars Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi in the lead roles and had generated a huge hype due to its legacy and star power. The film sees both actors reprising their iconic roles from the previous instalments. It features Huma Quareshi and Amrita Rao as the female leads. Unfortunately, Jolly LLB 3, which was released in the theatres on Friday (September 19) has fallen victim to piracy. ‘Jolly LLB 3’ Movie Review: Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi’s Unfairly Imbalanced Courtroom Clash Is Rescued by Its Closing Argument (LatestLY Exclusive).

According to reports, Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi's Jolly LLB 3 has been illegally leaked on Torrent sites such as Movierulez, Tamilrockers, 1337x and Telegram channels in HD format.

This is not the first time a movie or show has been leaked online for free watch. Almost every movie/show falls prey to piracy. In the past, many strict actions and restrictions were taken against these sites, but even after getting blocked, these sites bounced back, promoting piracy. This needs severe action by the cyber cell. We do not support any kind of piracy and hope that there will be stringent action against the pirates here.

Watch the Trailer of ‘Jolly LLB 3’

About ‘Jolly LLB 3’

Jolly LLB 3 follows the story of Jagdishwar Mishra aka Jolly (Akshay Kumar), who takes on a high-profile case filed by local farmers. On the other side, we have Jagdish Tyagi, aka Jolly. who represents the complainant. The movie is produced by Star Studio 18.

