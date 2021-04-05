Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actress Shubhangi Atre has tested positive for Covid-19.

The actress says she had mild symptoms on Monday morning and went for a rapid test, which indicated she had been infected.

"I have tested positive for Covid-19. I had mild symptoms after which I decided to get her test done today morning itself. And my rapid test reports show that I am Covid positive," she says. Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Star Shubhangi Atre: I Was Told Married Women Are Not Heroine Material

The actress has a headache but is otherwise feeling better. "I am healthy but am suffering from a headache. I am on rest. I request people who have been around me since the last two-three days to take the required medical check up," she says.

Shubhangi is known for her role of Angoori Bhabhi in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain.

The actress has also featured in shows such as Kasturi, Do Hanson Ka Jodaa and Chidiya Ghar.

