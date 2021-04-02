Popular as Angoori Bhabhi in the sitcom Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, actress Shubhangi Atre says she has often had to fight prejudices that exist in the industry against married women. She says that despite battling such stereotypes, she continued to work hard and eventually achieved her dreams. "I remember getting married at a very young age. I was very happy that I'm moving to Mumbai and felt that I could achieve my dreams. Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain’s Nehha Pendse Shares Stunning Pictures As Anita Bhabhi Before Making Her Grand Entry on the Show (View Pics).

But once I moved here, I was told that married women are not considered as heroine material. But I kept on trying my best and today I'm blessed. My husband and family were very supportive all this while," she says. Shubhangi always wanted to be an actress. "I've been totally filmy since my childhood. And I will remain the same till my last breath. I was very sure that I wanted to become an actress, since a very young age. Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Promo: Nehha Pendse as Anita Bhabhi Makes a Striking Entry in a Red Saree (Watch Video).

I remember my family, neighbours and friends used to call me a heroine. And I use to blush a lot. I used to watch three to four movies whenever I had a holiday. And use to see TV shows on a regular basis," she says. She is also known for featuring in popular shows like "Kasturi", "Do Hanson Ka Jodaa" and "Chidiya Ghar".

