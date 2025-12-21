Television actress and Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde, who originally played the role of Angoori Bhabhi in the popular sitcom Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! Recently made some remarks about actress Shubhangi Atre, who also played the character for nearly a decade following Shilpa’s exit in 2016. Recently, Atre also stepped down from the role, and Shilpa returned to reprise the role. Following her return, the actress slammed Shubhangi during an interview. Her remarks have drawn a strong reaction from actor Sourabh Raaj Jain. Shilpa Shinde Returns With ‘Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai 2.0’, Says, ‘Aapki Asli Angoori Bhabi Is Back’; Shubhangi Atre Reacts After Being Replaced Again (Watch Videos).

What did Shilpa Shinde Say about Shubhangi Atre?

During an interview with Tellychakkar, Shilpa Shinde said that comedy is not everyone’s cup of tea and trying to imitate someone can be really hard. She said, “As an actor maine uss waqt bhi bola tha jab controversy chal rahi thi. Frankly, usne kaam kiya hai accha. Acchi actress hai, but comedy sab ke bas ki baat nahi hai. Uske baad kisi ko copy karna, woh mushkil hota hai, bohot pressure hota hai.”

She added, “Aaj mai kitna bhi sochu kisi actress ko copy karna, kitna bhi kar loon, woh copy ho jaati hain.” (If today I decide to copy an actress, no matter how hard I try, it will always be a copy).

Shilpa Shinde Criticises Shubhangi Atre’s Comedy Timing

Sourabh Raaj Jain Slams Shilpa Shinde For Her Remarks

Taking to his Instagram stories, actor Sourabh Raaj Jain, best known for his portrayal as Lord Krishna in the show Mahabharat, indirectly criticised Shilpa Shinde for her comments about Shubhangi Atre.

Without naming anyone, he wrote, “Replaced actor entertained audience for around 10 years, being loved throughout and for whatever reason, when the first actor again steps into the same character which she let go for whatever reason 10 years back, tells media the replaced actor isn't as big as her and lacks comic timing. No mam, it's YOU who lacks basic decency. IYKYK.”

Sourabh concluded his note by saying, “Why am I sharing this? Its for learning - for myself and for all like-minded people. Its humility that counts, everything else is transient.” ‘Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain’ Actress Shubhangi Atre Opens Up on Juggling Single Motherhood and Acting Career; Says ‘It’s Not Easy at All’.

Sourabh Raaj Jain Slams Shilpa Shinde?

Shubhangi Atre on Her Exit From ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain’

Talking about her decision to quit Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai after nearly a decade, Shubhangi Atre told Bombay Times, "I'm ending this replacement game now. When Shilpa left, it felt like she handed me a newborn baby. I raised it for 10 years, and now I'm returning it to her with values and sanskars. I wish Shilpa and the entire team all the best for version 2.0. She's a fantastic actor and I'm genuinely fond of her."

